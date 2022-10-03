4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, 1 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 3.
The new local case – in Pudong – tested positive during regular PCR testing, and is the first community infection since a 64-year-old woman living in Qingpu tested positive during mixed tube screening on September 18:
The new community case, a 21-year-old man, is reported to have mild conditions.
Puhang 5298 Cultural and Creative Park in Pudong, where the man lives, has been designated a medium-risk area.
The creative park has eight office and dormitory buildings, along with 33 companies and 308 employees. All have been put under lockdown.
In addition to his accommodation, the new case had been to the Shanghai Everbright Exhibition Center on Caobao Lu in Xuhui District, along with two restaurants in Xuhui and another restaurant in Pudong.
Meanwhile, the three new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine:
One in Xuhui was a close contact of the above community case
One in Fengxian was a returnee from another province
One in Qingpu was a returnee from another province
China COVID hot spots...
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
162 Ningxia
54 Tibet
52 Sichuan
32 Inner Mongolia
30 Xinjiang
29 Tianjin
27 Guangdong
27 Guizhou
18 Shandong
15 Heilongjiang
14 Yunnan
12 Shanxi
11 Henan
10 Guangxi
We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!
Looking to get away?
Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:
