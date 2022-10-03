4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, 1 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 3.

The new local case – in Pudong – tested positive during regular PCR testing, and is the first community infection since a 64-year-old woman living in Qingpu tested positive during mixed tube screening on September 18:

READ MORE: 3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

The new community case, a 21-year-old man, is reported to have mild conditions.

Puhang 5298 Cultural and Creative Park in Pudong, where the man lives, has been designated a medium-risk area.



The creative park has eight office and dormitory buildings, along with 33 companies and 308 employees. All have been put under lockdown.



In addition to his accommodation, the new case had been to the Shanghai Everbright Exhibition Center on Caobao Lu in Xuhui District, along with two restaurants in Xuhui and another restaurant in Pudong.



Uh oh...

Meanwhile, the three new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine:



One in Xuhui was a close contact of the above community case

One in Fengxian was a returnee from another province

One in Qingpu was a returnee from another province

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

162 Ningxia

54 Tibet

52 Sichuan

32 Inner Mongolia

30 Xinjiang

29 Tianjin

27 Guangdong

27 Guizhou

18 Shandong

15 Heilongjiang

14 Yunnan

12 Shanxi

11 Henan



10 Guangxi

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]