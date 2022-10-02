  1. home
5 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

By Ned Kelly, October 2, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic case this morning, Sunday, October 2.

The new local case – in Minhang – was the close contact of a case in another province, and was already in central quarantine when they tested positive.

The four new local asymptomatic cases – three in Minhang, one in Qingpu – were all either returnees from or close contacts of cases from other provinces, and also all tested positive during central quarantine.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 170 Ningxia

  • 85 Guizhou

  • 64 Tibet

  • 54 Sichuan

  • 43 Guangdong

  • 32 Heilongjiang

  • 30 Xinjiang

  • 27 Tianjin

  • 24 Inner Mongolia

  • 23 Shandong

  • 21 Yunnan

  • 17 Henan

  • 13 Guangxi

  • 13 Shanxi

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

