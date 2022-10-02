5 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic case this morning, Sunday, October 2.

The new local case – in Minhang – was the close contact of a case in another province, and was already in central quarantine when they tested positive.

The four new local asymptomatic cases – three in Minhang, one in Qingpu – were all either returnees from or close contacts of cases from other provinces, and also all tested positive during central quarantine.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

170 Ningxia

85 Guizhou

64 Tibet

54 Sichuan

43 Guangdong

32 Heilongjiang

30 Xinjiang

27 Tianjin

24 Inner Mongolia

23 Shandong

21 Yunnan

17 Henan



13 Guangxi

13 Shanxi



We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

