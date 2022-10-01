3 New Cases in Shanghai, All Linked to Other Provinces

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic case this morning, Saturday, October 1.

Of the the three new local asymptomatic cases, one – living in Baoshan – came from another province, and was already in central quarantine when they tested positive (so we're guessing came from a medium- or high-risk area).

The other two – one in Minhang and one in Pudong – also tested positive during central quarantine, and are both close contacts of a positive case returnee from another province.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

179 Ningxia

97 Guizhou

72 Tianjin

72 Tibet

67 Heilongjiang

31 Yunnan

31 Guangdong



28 Xinjiang

25 Sichuan

20 Henan

19 Shaanxi

11 Hebei

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

