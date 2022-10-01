3 New Cases in Shanghai, All Linked to Other Provinces

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic case this morning, Saturday, October 1.
Of the the three new local asymptomatic cases, one – living in Baoshan – came from another province, and was already in central quarantine when they tested positive (so we're guessing came from a medium- or high-risk area).
The other two – one in Minhang and one in Pudong – also tested positive during central quarantine, and are both close contacts of a positive case returnee from another province.
China COVID hot spots...
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
179 Ningxia
97 Guizhou
72 Tianjin
72 Tibet
67 Heilongjiang
31 Yunnan
31 Guangdong
28 Xinjiang
25 Sichuan
20 Henan
19 Shaanxi
11 Hebei
We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!
Looking to get away?
Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:
