1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Thursday, September 29.

The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a returnee from another province who was a close contact of a case in another province.

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

191 Ningxia

96 Guizhou

90 Tibet

82 Heilongjiang

39 Tianjin

26 Yunnan

23 Guangdong



20 Sichuan

10 Xinjiang

Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.

