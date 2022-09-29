1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Thursday, September 29.
The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a returnee from another province who was a close contact of a case in another province.
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
191 Ningxia
96 Guizhou
90 Tibet
82 Heilongjiang
39 Tianjin
26 Yunnan
23 Guangdong
20 Sichuan
10 Xinjiang
Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.
We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!
Looking to get away?
Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:
