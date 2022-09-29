  1. home
1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

By Ned Kelly, September 29, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Thursday, September 29.

The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a returnee from another province who was a close contact of a case in another province.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 191 Ningxia

  • 96 Guizhou

  • 90 Tibet

  • 82 Heilongjiang

  • 39 Tianjin

  • 26 Yunnan

  • 23 Guangdong

  • 20 Sichuan

  • 10 Xinjiang

Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

