35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

Aug 13-Oct 7: Just Love Macao

In addition to selling several local cultural products, this pop-up will also share and display the digital art creations of five Macao creators, allowing everyone to experience different Macao cultures. Let’s experience and discover different aspects of Macau together!

11am-6pm

Aug 13-Oct 10: Oh! My Day





If you often feel like your life is a backwater with dark clouds hanging over your head, you need to take a day off to be here, trust us.

11am-8pm

Sep 2-Dec 4: Xi Shi On the Bay

Xi Shi originated from the Western Zhou Dynasty, meaning the night market. They hope that when you come to this market, you can experience hustle and bustle of the Xiguan.

Fri-Sun: 4-11pm

Sept 23-Oct 16: Dandelion & Knife





Through the artist's conscious design and operation, in a bold and direct way, the artist's living situation, living environment, social situation is brutally presented, causing the attention of all social strata to the poor artist group.



1.30 - 8.30pm

Sep 24-Oct 24: Art Exhibition: Ting Shan Jian Hai

Most of the works exhibited this time are themes of mountains and seas; on the other hand, everyone will have the image of mountains and seas, and those who can hear their inner voice are the best scenery. Attitude to face one's own inner world, the so-called listening to the mountains is to look at oneself, to see the sea is to look at the world, to listen to the mountains and see the sea is to start from one's own heart to achieve a suddenly open vision and state of mind.

9am-6pm

Sep 28-Oct 28: Improvised Escape

A total of nine young artists are invited to the exhibition, with more than 30 sets of works on display, covering multiple media such as painting, video, sculpture and installation, in order to show artists' different forms of artistic expression through different lines, colors and media.

10am-8pm

Sep 26-Oct 30: IGC 2022 Marvel



An immersive experience of Marvel classics.

10am-10pm.

Sept 28: Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

8:30-late



Sep 28-Nov 28: Absent For A Moment

This exhibition invites a number of domestic and foreign artists with great collection value. For the first time, the exhibition presents a number of artists conveying different forms of artistic expression through different lines, colors and media.

Tue-Sun: 11am-7pm

Sep 30:Sexy Ladies Night

GF x AISULU SEXY LADIES NIGHT.

Sep 30: Egon Schiele: Tod und Mädchen

Egon Schiele is one of the most provocative artists in Vienna at the beginning of the 20th Century. His life and work are driven by beautiful women and an era that is coming to an end. Two women will have a lasting impact on him - his sister and first muse Gerti, and 17 year old Wally, arguably his one true love, immortalized in his famous painting 'Death and the Maiden'. His radical paintings scandalize Viennese society while daring artists like Gustav Klimt and art agents alike are sensing the exceptional. But he is also prepared to go beyond his own pain and to sacrifice Love and Life for his art that inspires us up to this day.

3-5:30pm

Sep 30: Silent Disco Night

A Unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless glowing headphones and three live DJs battling for the attention of the party-goers

This Friday @ TXMX Panyu, Silent Disco

9pm to late

Sep 30: Roll Up The Sleeves

On the night before the holiday, come to the dance floor of THE WINDOW to unleash your desire to play with nowhere to go! On this day, we invited MANSUN LUI, the first Chinese guest DJ who appeared at the EDC Music Festival in Japan, to come to MAIN ROOM.

10pm-late

Sep 30: Listen to me! Cocktails&Cassettes

Finally! Here comes the holiday!

Special offers on all cocktails for this exciting evening!

Bring your friends to nugget, and let's celebrate!

Sep 30: Indie Rock



Feel the Indie Rock!

8pm-late

Sep 30: Rap All Over the World

Rap music all night.



Sep 30-Oct 1: Come on Shiny Baby!





You're the supermodel tonight!

Sep 30-Oct 3: Filming Island in Taikoo Hui

Combining the camping experience with comfortable movie watching, you can enjoy outdoor camping movies in the center of the city, and find every bit of taste and fun in the admission.

Sep 30-Oct 5: Boarding at New-Port

Enjoy a Thai-style market with giant suitcase photo shoots, flea market and Thai food and music.

4-10pm

Oct 1:Psytrance party







Psytrance party.

Oct 1-3: My Style My Way: Fun Time in Happy Valley





My Style My Way: Fun Time in Happy Valley.

2-10pm.

Oct 1-5: The Canton Place: Art festival

Aesthetics Bazaar / Color Art Exhibition / Flower Tour / Immersion Performance

10am-10pm

Oct 1-7: On & Off Paper

Newspapers, as a traditional medium, declined due to the rapid information update and dissemination speed of the Internet. But we found that more and more people began to choose their own way to make newspapers, trying to innovate this kind of information carrier. This exhibition brings together 6 domestic independent newspaper labels to explore the independent personality of today's newspapers. They not only keep the content "on the paper" but also extend the content "off the paper".

10.30am-7pm

Oct 1- Nov 1: 'Sheng' Photography Exhibition

What's exactly meaning of sheng (to be born/birth) at the the time when you click the shutter...

10:30am-5:30pm

Oct 1-Nov 27: Exercises in style：A Solo Exhibition of Jin Jinghong

11am-8pm (Tues-Sun)

Oct 2: Drag Queen Show: Chromatica

Please, show your CHROMATICA!



11pm-3am

Oct 2: Cricket For Humanity

Fund raising event for Pakistan flood reflief.

Oct 3: US-EURO Pop Music





US-EURO Pop Music



11pm-3am.

Oct 4: Wedo Jazz Bigband: Crazy Holiday

It is a professional team composed of teachers and graduates from outstanding music schools in China. After more than ten years of trials and hardships, the orchestra has now become a top team with great creative and adaptation capabilities. With excellent member abilities and ingenious choreography, the Dimensional Jazz Orchestra can always control the atmosphere of each performance almost perfectly, making the audience linger.

Oct 4: Bye Bye Disco

Bye Bye Disco



11pm-3am

Oct 4: Bass Paradise 2.0

Bass Paradise 2.0

11pm-2am

Oct 5-7: 2022 Project Bergamot Live

Project Bergamot Live will combine nine groups of unique "acoustic medicine people" in the way of a single and double special, in 1600 hours to create a music space to combat depression.

3-8pm.

Every Tues: Ladies Night @Revolucion

Every Tuesday.

Free selected tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight.

Every Wed: 50% Off Margaritas

Frozen and regular margaritas, 50% off all night long.

Seven different flavors.

11am-1am

Every Fri: Mellow Pub: TEX MEX Friday



50% Off All Tex Mex.

