35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

By That's Guangzhou, September 28, 2022

0 0

Aug 13-Oct 7: Just Love Macao

In addition to selling several local cultural products, this pop-up will also share and display the digital art creations of five Macao creators, allowing everyone to experience different Macao cultures. Let’s experience and discover different aspects of Macau together!

11am-6pm

See a listing for VLAB


Aug 13-Oct 10: Oh! My Day


If you often feel like your life is a backwater with dark clouds hanging over your head, you need to take a day off to be here, trust us.

11am-8pm

See a listing for Taigu Art Museum


Sep 2-Dec 4: Xi Shi On the Bay

Xi Shi originated from the Western Zhou Dynasty, meaning the night market. They hope that when you come to this market, you can experience hustle and bustle of the Xiguan.

Fri-Sun: 4-11pm

See a listing for Lychee Bay

Sept 23-Oct 16: Dandelion & Knife


Through the artist's conscious design and operation, in a bold and direct way, the artist's living situation, living environment, social situation is brutally presented, causing the attention of all social strata to the poor artist group.

1.30 - 8.30pm

See a listing for Maze Art Gallery

Sep 24-Oct 24: Art Exhibition: Ting Shan Jian Hai

Most of the works exhibited this time are themes of mountains and seas; on the other hand, everyone will have the image of mountains and seas, and those who can hear their inner voice are the best scenery. Attitude to face one's own inner world, the so-called listening to the mountains is to look at oneself, to see the sea is to look at the world, to listen to the mountains and see the sea is to start from one's own heart to achieve a suddenly open vision and state of mind.

9am-6pm

See an image for VC Art

Sep 28-Oct 28: Improvised Escape

A total of nine young artists are invited to the exhibition, with more than 30 sets of works on display, covering multiple media such as painting, video, sculpture and installation, in order to show artists' different forms of artistic expression through different lines, colors and media.

10am-8pm

See a listing for Yuheng Museum

Sep 26-Oct 30: IGC 2022 Marvel

An immersive experience of Marvel classics.
10am-10pm.

See a listing for IGC Mall

Sept 28: Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

8:30-late

See a listing for Hooley's


Sep 28-Nov 28: Absent For A Moment

This exhibition invites a number of domestic and foreign artists with great collection value. For the first time, the exhibition presents a number of artists conveying different forms of artistic expression through different lines, colors and media.

Tue-Sun: 11am-7pm
See a listing for Cocoon Gallery


Sep 30:Sexy Ladies Night

GF x AISULU SEXY LADIES NIGHT.

See a listing for Jojo's Riverside

Sep 30: Egon Schiele: Tod und Mädchen

Egon Schiele is one of the most provocative artists in Vienna at the beginning of the 20th Century. His life and work are driven by beautiful women and an era that is coming to an end. Two women will have a lasting impact on him - his sister and first muse Gerti, and 17 year old Wally, arguably his one true love, immortalized in his famous painting 'Death and the Maiden'. His radical paintings scandalize Viennese society while daring artists like Gustav Klimt and art agents alike are sensing the exceptional. But he is also prepared to go beyond his own pain and to sacrifice Love and Life for his art that inspires us up to this day.

3-5:30pm

See a listing for 33 Contemporary Art Center

Sep 30: Silent Disco Night

A Unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless glowing headphones and three live DJs battling for the attention of the party-goers

This Friday @ TXMX Panyu, Silent Disco

9pm to late

See a listing for TXMX

Sep 30: Roll Up The Sleeves

On the night before the holiday, come to the dance floor of THE WINDOW to unleash your desire to play with nowhere to go! On this day, we invited MANSUN LUI, the first Chinese guest DJ who appeared at the EDC Music Festival in Japan, to come to MAIN ROOM.

10pm-late
See a listing for The Window


Sep 30: Listen to me! Cocktails&Cassettes

Finally! Here comes the holiday!

Special offers on all cocktails for this exciting evening!

Bring your friends to nugget, and let's celebrate!
See a listing for Nugget

Sep 30: Indie Rock

Feel the Indie Rock!
8pm-late
See a listing for Mao Livehouse

Sep 30: Rap All Over the World

Rap music all night.

See a listing for Mao Livehouse

Sep 30-Oct 1: Come on Shiny Baby!


You're the supermodel tonight!
See a listing for Mao Livehouse


Sep 30-Oct 3: Filming Island in Taikoo Hui

Combining the camping experience with comfortable movie watching, you can enjoy outdoor camping movies in the center of the city, and find every bit of taste and fun in the admission.

See a listing for Taikoo Hui

Sep 30-Oct 5: Boarding at New-Port

Enjoy a Thai-style market with giant suitcase photo shoots, flea market and Thai food and music.
4-10pm

See a listing for New Park

Oct 1:Psytrance party



Psytrance party.

See a listing for Yist Club

Oct 1-3: My Style My Way: Fun Time in Happy Valley


My Style My Way: Fun Time in Happy Valley.

2-10pm.

See a listing for Happy Valley

Oct 1-5: The Canton Place: Art festival

Aesthetics Bazaar / Color Art Exhibition / Flower Tour / Immersion Performance

10am-10pm

See a listing for Canton Place

Oct 1-7: On & Off Paper

Newspapers, as a traditional medium, declined due to the rapid information update and dissemination speed of the Internet. But we found that more and more people began to choose their own way to make newspapers, trying to innovate this kind of information carrier. This exhibition brings together 6 domestic independent newspaper labels to explore the independent personality of today's newspapers. They not only keep the content "on the paper" but also extend the content "off the paper".

10.30am-7pm
See a listing for Weilaishe

Oct 1- Nov 1: 'Sheng' Photography Exhibition

What's exactly meaning of sheng (to be born/birth) at the the time when you click the shutter...

10:30am-5:30pm

See a listing for 04:59 ART SPACE


Oct 1-Nov 27: Exercises in style：A Solo Exhibition of Jin Jinghong

Exercises in style: A Solo Exhibition of Jin Jinghong
11am-8pm (Tues-Sun)
See a listing for Local Landscape Public Space

Oct 2: Drag Queen Show: Chromatica

Please, show your CHROMATICA!

11pm-3am

See a listing for Mao Livehouse


Oct 2: Cricket For Humanity

Fund raising event for Pakistan flood reflief. 
See a listing for Canton Cricket Club

Oct 3: US-EURO Pop Music


US-EURO Pop Music

11pm-3am.

See a listing for Mao Livehouse

Oct 4: Wedo Jazz Bigband: Crazy Holiday

It is a professional team composed of teachers and graduates from outstanding music schools in China. After more than ten years of trials and hardships, the orchestra has now become a top team with great creative and adaptation capabilities. With excellent member abilities and ingenious choreography, the Dimensional Jazz Orchestra can always control the atmosphere of each performance almost perfectly, making the audience linger.

See a listing for JZ Club

Oct 4: Bye Bye Disco

Bye Bye Disco

11pm-3am

See a listing for Mao Livehouse


Oct 4: Bass Paradise 2.0

Bass Paradise 2.0

11pm-2am

See a listing for Mao Livehouse


Oct 5-7: 2022 Project Bergamot Live

Project Bergamot Live will combine nine groups of unique "acoustic medicine people" in the way of a single and double special, in 1600 hours to create a music space to combat depression.
3-8pm.

See a listing for Guangzhou Opera House Experimental Theatre

Every Tues: Ladies Night @Revolucion

Every Tuesday.

Free selected tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight.

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail


Every Wed: 50% Off Margaritas

Frozen and regular margaritas, 50% off all night long.

Seven different flavors.

11am-1am

See a listing for MiCasa Mexican Restaurant


Every Fri: Mellow Pub: TEX MEX Friday

50% Off All Tex Mex.
See a listing for Mellow Pub



