Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, September 28.

It is the fifth day in a row no cases have been reported.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

209 Ningxia

149 Guizhou

145 Tibet

87 Heilongjiang

55 Tianjin

33 Sichuan

12 Hubei

12 Yunnan

10 Shaanxi

10 Xinjiang



