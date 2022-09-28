  1. home
  2. Articles

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

By Ned Kelly, September 28, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, September 28.

It is the fifth day in a row no cases have been reported.

Good news.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 209 Ningxia

  • 149 Guizhou

  • 145 Tibet

  • 87 Heilongjiang

  • 55 Tianjin

  • 33 Sichuan

  • 12 Hubei

  • 12 Yunnan

  • 10 Shaanxi

  • 10 Xinjiang

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

more news

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

13 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Hong Kong

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New Shanghai Cases, Macao Opens Up to China Foreigners

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

2 New Shanghai Cases, Robots to Test for COVID

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

That's Shanghai Looking for Editorial Freelancers

10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

Shanghai Ritz Mixologist Publishes His Encyclopedia of Beverages

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

​Niccolo Suzhou X Qeelin Bo Bo Afternoon Tea

​Niccolo Suzhou X Qeelin Bo Bo Afternoon Tea

Man Works So Much Overtime that Can’t Open His Eyes

Man Works So Much Overtime that Can’t Open His Eyes

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives