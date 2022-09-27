  1. home
  2. Articles

China CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

By Ned Kelly, September 27, 2022

0 0

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advocated a second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an article titled Perspectives: Vaccinate with Confidence and Finish Strong, the CDC argued a second booster – so four doses in total – was "necessary for a safe, long-term exit from the pandemic."

Whether to roll out a fourth dose has been widely discussed in China, with experts calling for clinical research into how long immunity from a second booster can last, and how it will benefit the general population. According to the Global Times, that research has now begun.

The CDC also called on the last 10% of the population still unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible.

"Everyone wants to return to normal life," the article concluded. "Vaccination is the key."

[Cover image via That’s]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant vaccine

more news

Sanya Clears All High-Risk Areas, Zero COVID Cases for 5 Days

Sanya Clears All High-Risk Areas, Zero COVID Cases for 5 Days

Good news!

Ten COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen, Five Cases in Three Days in Guangzhou

Ten COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen, Five Cases in Three Days in Guangzhou

Shenzhen hits double figures...

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

And so it drags on...

Zero New COVID Cases, Health Code Color Rules Updated

And so it drags on...

1 New COVID Case, All Arrivals to Shanghai Must Now Be Tested

And so it drags on...

3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

"Do not have direct skin contact with foreigners."

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

That's Shanghai Looking for Editorial Freelancers

10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

Shanghai Ritz Mixologist Publishes His Encyclopedia of Beverages

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

China CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

China CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

Less Than 13% of Shanghai Families Having Second Child

Less Than 13% of Shanghai Families Having Second Child

Zero Cases in Shanghai, CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

Zero Cases in Shanghai, CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives