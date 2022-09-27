China CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advocated a second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an article titled Perspectives: Vaccinate with Confidence and Finish Strong, the CDC argued a second booster – so four doses in total – was "necessary for a safe, long-term exit from the pandemic."



Whether to roll out a fourth dose has been widely discussed in China, with experts calling for clinical research into how long immunity from a second booster can last, and how it will benefit the general population. According to the Global Times, that research has now begun.

The CDC also called on the last 10% of the population still unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible.

"Everyone wants to return to normal life," the article concluded. "Vaccination is the key."

