Zero Cases in Shanghai, CDC Pushes for Second Booster Shot

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, September 27.

It is the fourth day in a row no cases have been reported.

Good news.

CDC advocates second booster shot...

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advocated a second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an article titled Perspectives: Vaccinate with Confidence and Finish Strong, the CDC argued a second booster – so four doses in total – was "necessary for a safe, long-term exit from the pandemic."



Whether to roll out a fourth dose has been widely discussed in China, with experts calling for clinical research into how long immunity from a second booster can last, and how it will benefit the general population. According to the Global Times, that research has now begun.

The CDC also called on the last 10% of the population still unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible.

"Everyone wants to return to normal life," the article concluded. "Vaccination is the key."

If you haven't had your first booster shot yet, here's how to sign up:

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

236 Ningxia

136 Heilongjiang

125 Guizhou

94 Tibet

79 Sichuan

42 Tianjin

29 Yunnan

17 Guangdong

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

