Sanya Clears All High-Risk Areas, Zero COVID Cases for 5 Days

Sanya has gone five consecutive days with no new cases, and all high-risk areas in the city have now been cleared.

Since August 1, a total of 6,594 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,057 local asymptomatic cases have been reported in the popular tourist destination, leading to citywide 'static management' (read: lockdown) being imposed on the city on August 6, when as many as 80,000 tourists suddenly found themselves stranded.

READ MORE: 80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

As of September 15, Sanya began lifting this 'period of static management.' That said, the process is a slow and cautious one – they have not yet reached the 'normal life' stage, restaurants are still closed for dine-in, etc.



READ MORE: Sanya is Slowly Lifting Lockdown – 6 Things You Need to Know

So, while the latest news is positive, we'd still advise against traveling there for now unless absolutely necessary.



China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

251 Guizhou

187 Ningxia

157 Heilongjiang

98 Tibet

48 Sichuan

19 Tianjin

18 Qinghai

12 Guangdong

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

[Cover image via Pexels]

