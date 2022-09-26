Ten COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen, Five Cases in Three Days in Guangzhou

It was announced today, September 26, 2022, that 10 positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Shenzhen through testing carried the previous day.

Of the 10 cases, five were symptomatic and five were asymptomatic.

Four of the infected persons were already in isolation, three were found to be in close contact with previously infected people and three were discovered via screening of key personnel in non-closed loop management.

Eight cases were found in Futian district and the remaining two cases were both in Luohu district.

Testing carried out on September 25, 2022, revealed two cases in Guangzhou.

No information on the patients, aside from their gender and age (both men, aged 57 and 21 years old, respectively) has been released.

Both men were already in isolation when their COVID-19 test returned a positive result.

Guangzhou News Station reported today that from September 23 to 26 the city has reported five cases of COVID-19, all of which were already in isolation.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

230 Heilongjiang

122 Tibet

121 Ningxia

102 Guizhou

101 Sichuan

15 Yunnan

10 Xinjiang



Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now, too.

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]