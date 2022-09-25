Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, September 25.
It is the second day in a row no cases have been reported.
Good news.
China COVID hot spots...
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
230 Heilongjiang
122 Tibet
121 Ningxia
102 Guizhou
101 Sichuan
15 Yunnan
10 Xinjiang
Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now, too.
We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!
Looking to get away?
Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday
For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments