Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, September 25.

It is the second day in a row no cases have been reported.

Good news.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

230 Heilongjiang

122 Tibet

121 Ningxia

102 Guizhou

101 Sichuan

15 Yunnan

10 Xinjiang



Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now, too.

