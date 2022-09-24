Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, September 24.

Good news.

Hong Kong abolishes hotel quarantine...

In a press conference yesterday, Friday, September 23, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee announced that the Special Administrative Region (SAR) will abolish hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals and implement a ‘0+3’ system.



This means that people heading to Hong Kong from abroad or the Chinese mainland will not need to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine, but instead three days of health monitoring at home.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy



Japan also lifts restrictions...

Japan is also easing its restrictions. From October 11, tourists will be able to visit the country without a visa, and will no longer need to go through a travel agency. A cap on daily arrivals will also be lifted.

And so does Taiwan...



Taiwan will drop quarantine requirements for arrivals by mid-October, it has announced.

So, what does this mean for us on the Chinese mainland?

Well sadly, not very much.

While we won’t have to quarantine if we visit any of the above places (or pretty much anywhere else on the planet by now...) we still will when we return.

The Chinese mainland currently requires arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan and overseas to undergo seven days of quarantine in an isolation hotel, followed by three days of self-monitoring at home.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

236 Heilongjiang

146 Guizhou

140 Tibet

73 Sichuan

59 Ningxia

16 Hubei

12 Shandong

11 Tianjin

Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]