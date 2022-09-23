  1. home
1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

By Ned Kelly, September 23, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, September 23.

The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a close contact of a case that tested positive on Sunday, September 18 – a 64-year-old woman living in Qingpu discovered during mixed tube screening.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 236 Heilongjiang

  • 146 Guizhou

  • 140 Tibet

  • 73 Sichuan

  • 59 Ningxia

  • 16 Hubei

  • 12 Shandong

  • 11 Tianjin

Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

