1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, September 23.

The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a close contact of a case that tested positive on Sunday, September 18 – a 64-year-old woman living in Qingpu discovered during mixed tube screening.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

236 Heilongjiang

146 Guizhou

140 Tibet

73 Sichuan

59 Ningxia

16 Hubei

12 Shandong

11 Tianjin

Meanwhile, Sanya is still in the process of slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown), so we'd advise giving that a miss for now too.

We'll be bringing you updated numbers every day in the lead up to the break – check back in for the latest to avoid a horrible holiday!

