6 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

By Sponsored, September 22, 2022

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour

_20220916120122.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village

_20220902174103.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for the October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat, having first journeyed there in 2018. Over the past four-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the three-day retreat is a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a huge bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Hulunbuir Grassland Culture & Nature Tour

_20220922173352.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Life in the concrete jungle got you beat? Want to travel to a vast land of magical natural power and beauty? The Hulunbuir Prairie of Inner Mongolia highlights beautiful natural scenery as well as the traditional customs of Mongolia and Russia.

With clear blue sky and lush pasture, it is designated one of the ‘World’s Four Largest Prairies,’ offering a fabulous grassland photography experience. Ride a horse through endless grassland, shooting arrows, staying overnight in yurts, taste delicious beef and mutton and much more.

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village

_20220916161126.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This autumn, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling

_20220922173251.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour

_20220922173337.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]


