32 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

AUG 5-SEP 30: LEAP OF LIFE

"LEAP OF LIFE" is a fun sports installation consisting of three groups of trees. The designer captures the concept in the legend of the tree of life, takes the block of Nantou Ancient City as the background, condenses it into the connection between life and movement, and takes this as inspiration to launch a brand new adventure with the audience.

Aug 20-Oct 30: STARDUST: Group Exhibition Of Chinese And Foreign Artists

The exhibition features domestic and foreign works of art suitable for home collection and appreciation, inviting the audience into a new world.

10am-5.30pm

Aug 27-Sep 25 Yin-Contemporary Art Invitational Exhibition

The five artists invited to this exhibition are important representatives of contemporary printmakers who have made great achievements in the creation of contemporary prints. They are based on the traditional, but also embrace the contemporary, in different levels of print language form to create a new world of art.

SEP 6-OCT 6:Leaping Refrain of La Vie

The 1st Nebula Project in LaVie Mateia Lite Art Center

SEP 10-OCT 29: WU LI: Forbidden Fruit Art Exhibition

SEP 10-NOV 10: Planetary Escape



This exhibition brings together some of the recent works of four young artists, which are arranged into an image narrative by leaps and turns of different perspectives, from close view to distant view, from horizontal extension to rising and looking down, until entering the fantasy alien land of seeming acquaintance, leading the audience to experience a fictional journey of continuous withdrawal from the daily life of the planet.

SEP 17-OCT 30: The Blue Heart

As an in-depth scholarly comb of Wan Jinyu's artworks, the exhibition "The Blue Heart" will showcase several new works specially created by Wan Jinyu for this time, combined with a series of themed works of her unique language style in the past.

SEP 17-NOV 9: The New Sculpture 2022

"New Sculpture" is actually a reminder of the "young generation of sculptors", positioned in the scope of creators after the 1970s. And the search scope of the list is not limited to pure sculpture level, but a wider range of media, works can be partial installation, can also be a comprehensive material of new media; What matters is not the boundary between the new and the old, but how "sculpture" is "demanded" in the present.

SEP 19-NOV 19: One Falls Another Rises

This exhibition focuses on the two creative forms that Zhou Yuan, a Shenzhen artist, has devoted herself to in recent years: ceramics and painting. The permeation and pulling of these two creative clues have created a painting landscape like "interesting landscape of the market."

SEP 19-NOV 19: Solidified Dimension: Works by CaoYuXi

This exhibition covers the important works created by new media artist Cao Yuxi in recent years, leading the audience into a new media art space that transcends media and forms in a way that transcends sensory cognition.

SEP 22-26: Thai Film Week 2022

A limited run of one film per city, all in original Thai sound.

SEP 22-OCT 12: Tang Haiguo Art Exhibition

Through Tang Haiguo's series of creations, witness how the artist disintegrates the inherent schema and order in Eastern and Western art and establishes his own visual language system.

SEP 23: Dress To Impress Rooftop Party

SEP 24: Paint and Sip Art Adventure

Enjoy painting with quality wine and cheese.

SEP 24: IBIZA CALLING

SEP 24: AFL GRAND FINAL 2022 SHENZHEN KICK OFF

Come and enjoy the festivities of Australia’s Super Bowl.

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be contested between Geelong and Sydney.The afternoon will include some awesome rib eye steaks plus free flow beer, wine and soft drinks. All the action will be on the big screen.

Scan the QR code and book your spot today!!

SEP 24: Four Big Characters

SEP 24: Project R Classical Season: The Immortal Paintings

Pictures at an Exhibition is a piano suite composed by Mussorgsky in June 1874, which was inspired by Mussorgsky's visit to his late friend Viktor Hartmann's picture exhibition. Hartmann was an excellent artist and architect who passed away at the age of only thirty-nine in 1873. Mussorgsky composed the piano suite after viewing Hartmann’s portraits and folkloric paintings in which he poured out his mourning thoughts and feelings for his friend.

Early Bird RMB160. Pre-sale Ticket RMB180. At-the-door RMB200. Standing Tickets RMB 220

9-10pm.

SEP 24: Glow Party

Glow Party Series presents a fusion playlist of the most requested tracks in AFRO BEATS I HIP HOP I LATIN MUSIC & AMAPIANO! Glow in the dark dance like you’ve been missing out. Special Guest Performance by DJ JackDeJoe

SEP 26-DEC 31: Future Return: The Masters From Magritte, Dali To Contemporary Art

The exhibition profiles art since the beginning of the 20th century in five sections: Surrealism, abstract Expressionism, Popular Art, conceptual art, new paintings and art after 1988.

EVERY TUES: Tuesday Special @Vicha

RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona



RMB150 for Goose Island 3L

RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle

EVERY TUES-FRI: Happy Lunch Hour at Indian Spice

25% off.

Only RMB58/68 for vegeterian and non-vegeterian meals.

EVERY WED: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night



EVERY WED: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night Dance

Mi Casa Es Su Casa Latino night!

Latin Pop means sensuality, be sexy , stylish and crazy at the same time. Everytime different show different surprises. Come and join us tonight for a crazy Wednesday!

EVERY WED: Favela Ladies Night

Kido D is spinning just for you on the Ladies night party of the week!

Unlimited free drinks for ladies.



Get Da Rhythm Outta Ya!



EVERY WED: Vicha Thirsty Wednesday

Tequila today is cheap AF at Vicha!

EVERY THURS: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic @MAMBO

Stand-up Comedy Open Mic @MAMBO

Every Thursday, 9pm

EVERY FRI: Happy Friday on Revolucion Cocktail

Every Friday, from July 15, 2022 until December 31, 2022

EVERY FRI: Thirsty Friday

Bag yourself a 20% off every tasty liquid libation we have at the bar until 9pm at Thirsty Friday.

EVERY SUNDAY: The Flames Takeout Comedy

Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

EVERY SUN-TURS: Happy Hour @Life on Mars

Shisha 50% off. Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails.

MON-FRI: Happy hour @Smoke & Mirrors

Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.

