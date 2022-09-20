1 New COVID Case, All Arrivals to Shanghai Must Now Be Tested

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Tuesday, September 20.

The new local asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, and was a close contact of a case that tested positive on Tuesday, September 13 – a student from another province who had come to Shanghai to study.

Test on arrival to Shanghai...

All travelers and returnees to Shanghai must now take a nucleic acid test upon arrival – with those failing to do so seeing a pop-up notification covering their suishenban health code app, thus preventing them taking part in 'normal life.'

The edict comes down from on high – the State Council, no less – and is applicable through November 15 (for now... these kind of things have been known to be extended*).

*The new measure will be adjusted according to the pandemic situation, authorities have noted.

Free PCR tests will be available upon arrival to the city, with additional sites set up at airports, railway stations and highway service sections and toll stations.

The test on arrival, however, remains voluntary. An official announcement reads:

"All arrivals are required to receive a PCR test within 24 hours. Those who fail to do so in 48 hours will get a pop-up notification on their health code."

So there *seems* to be a little bit of leeway there. Not so fast:

"Those who cause the spread of the coronavirus just because they refuse to receive the arrival test will be held legally responsible."



So yeah...

Earlier in the month, it was announced that those visiting or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are now required to report their recent travel history online before arrival.

READ MORE: Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai



And the State Council has also stipulated that travelers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report – it was previously 72-hour – to take planes, trains and inter-provincial coaches and ships through the end of October.

READ MORE: 48-Hour COVID Test Required for Almost EVERYONE Planning Travel

Happy holidays!

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 (and monkeypox) news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]