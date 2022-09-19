  1. home
  2. Articles

Explore your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

By That's Shanghai, September 19, 2022

0 0

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are pleased to announce the launch of their 2022-2023 Open Morning schedule, providing a unique opportunity for families to meet the faculty and receive an exclusive introduction to the world-class educational provision at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi. 

Wonnie-Sayama.jpg

Wonnie Sayama, Director of Admissions

“We are known for our warm welcomes. We love to meet new families and introduce them to our community. It is important that we get to know each child individually, and that each family has an opportunity to ask the questions that matter for their child.

“That is why we keep our Open Morning capacity strictly limited. We want each family to receive the bespoke experience and personalized attention that makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi stand out”

What to Expect at an Open Morning

Open-Morning.JPG

Each Open Morning starts with a meet and greet session. These are a great chance to meet the team and experience the close-knit, community atmosphere that Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is known for.

Following the meet and greet, academic leaders will share in-depth information about the curricula, heritage, academically rigorous programs and holistic provision.

Wonnie-Open-Morning.jpg

Attendees will then tour the College, observing classrooms in action, meeting teachers, visiting the world-class facilities and having an opportunity to engage in conversation with the team about what makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education special.

  • CONNECT with members of the professional team

  • LEARN about how they deliver a world-class education

  • ASK the questions that matter to you

To register to attend an upcoming Open Morning scan the QR code below or click ‘Read More’ at the bottom of the article. Spaces are strictly limited.

qrcode_20220919_Thats.png

Upcoming Open Mornings

Early Years (Toddler, Nursery and Reception)

Early-Years_1.jpg

Ages: 2 to 5

  • Friday, 30 September 2022 

  • Thursday, 13 October 2022 

  • Thursday, 27 October 2022

Primary School (Year 1 to Year 6)

Primary-School_2.jpg

Ages: 5 to 11

  • Thursday, 22 September 2022

  • Thursday, 6 October 2022

  • Thursday, 20 October 2022

Senior School (Year 7 to Year 13)

Senior-School_1.jpg

Ages: 11 to 18

  • Friday, 21 October 2022

  • Friday, 25 November 2022

About Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

_20220919205610.jpg

Situated in the leafy and green west of Minhang District, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi caters for families living in the west of Shanghai who are seeking the world-class holistic education that Dulwich College has become synonymous with.

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, students come first. As a growing school with a tight-knit and nurturing community, students at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi receive a bespoke and personalized education. They are supported by teachers who know them as individuals and help them become the very best version of themselves.

As a member of the Dulwich College International family of schools, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students benefit from membership of a global network of schools that draw on 400 years of heritage and expertise. They receive an academically rigorous education and access to a breadth of events, activities, partnerships and resources that enhance achievement.

Reflecting their progressive and forward-thinking ethos, Dulwich's wellbeing program and range of co-curricular opportunities encourage academic, physical, social and emotional growth. Their robust Mandarin program ensures that all students, regardless of background, can thrive in the local culture and context. 

Can’t Wait to Visit?

To receive a one-on-one admissions consultation, reach out to the Admissions Team using the contact information below.

Admissions.png

Phone: (+86) 21 3329 9310

Email: admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org

more news

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

The Olympic Games in the solar energy and green building industry.

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

The direct and deputy director of the local health bureau were suspended for not taking the parent's concerns seriously.

Child Dies After Being Kicked by Guangzhou Teacher

Child Dies After Being Kicked by Guangzhou Teacher

The boy died after 26 days in hospital.

Here’s How the Beijing Subway Will Look in the Near Future

Will the new lines benefit your life in Beijing?

Are These ‘Fast Lanes’ the Future of Beijing Subway Stations?

The use of 'fast lanes' to make entering Beijing Subway stations more convenient is underway until the end of December.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

​President Xi Jinping approved a new policy for couples to have up to three children during a politburo meeting on May 31.

XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

Today, with 18,000 students, XJTLU is the largest joint-venture university in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CDC Warns Chinese People Not to Touch Foreigners

Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

Old People’s Home Organizes Mid-Autumn Festival Lap Dance

China’s Car Sale Slump and How to Take Advantage

Sheep a Sheep: The New Game Gripping China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China’s CDC Modifies Don’t Touch Foreigner Suggestion

China’s CDC Modifies Don’t Touch Foreigner Suggestion

Explore your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Explore your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

What’s so Great About This Spot on Beijing’s 2nd Ring Road?

What’s so Great About This Spot on Beijing’s 2nd Ring Road?

Carry on Kidnapping: A New Paul French Podcast

Carry on Kidnapping: A New Paul French Podcast

3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives