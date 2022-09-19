Explore your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are pleased to announce the launch of their 2022-2023 Open Morning schedule, providing a unique opportunity for families to meet the faculty and receive an exclusive introduction to the world-class educational provision at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi.



Wonnie Sayama, Director of Admissions

“We are known for our warm welcomes. We love to meet new families and introduce them to our community. It is important that we get to know each child individually, and that each family has an opportunity to ask the questions that matter for their child. “That is why we keep our Open Morning capacity strictly limited. We want each family to receive the bespoke experience and personalized attention that makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi stand out”

What to Expect at an Open Morning



Each Open Morning starts with a meet and greet session. These are a great chance to meet the team and experience the close-knit, community atmosphere that Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is known for.



Following the meet and greet, academic leaders will share in-depth information about the curricula, heritage, academically rigorous programs and holistic provision.



Attendees will then tour the College, observing classrooms in action, meeting teachers, visiting the world-class facilities and having an opportunity to engage in conversation with the team about what makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education special.

CONNECT with members of the professional team

LEARN about how they deliver a world-class education

ASK the questions that matter to you

To register to attend an upcoming Open Morning scan the QR code below or click ‘Read More’ at the bottom of the article. Spaces are strictly limited.



Upcoming Open Mornings

Early Years (Toddler, Nursery and Reception)



Ages: 2 to 5

Friday, 30 September 2022

Thursday, 13 October 2022

Thursday, 27 October 2022

Primary School (Year 1 to Year 6)

Ages: 5 to 11

Thursday, 22 September 2022

Thursday, 6 October 2022

Thursday, 20 October 2022

Senior School (Year 7 to Year 13)

Ages: 11 to 18

Friday, 21 October 2022

Friday, 25 November 2022

About Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Situated in the leafy and green west of Minhang District, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi caters for families living in the west of Shanghai who are seeking the world-class holistic education that Dulwich College has become synonymous with.

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, students come first. As a growing school with a tight-knit and nurturing community, students at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi receive a bespoke and personalized education. They are supported by teachers who know them as individuals and help them become the very best version of themselves.

As a member of the Dulwich College International family of schools, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students benefit from membership of a global network of schools that draw on 400 years of heritage and expertise. They receive an academically rigorous education and access to a breadth of events, activities, partnerships and resources that enhance achievement.

Reflecting their progressive and forward-thinking ethos, Dulwich's wellbeing program and range of co-curricular opportunities encourage academic, physical, social and emotional growth. Their robust Mandarin program ensures that all students, regardless of background, can thrive in the local culture and context.

Can’t Wait to Visit?

To receive a one-on-one admissions consultation, reach out to the Admissions Team using the contact information below.

Phone: (+86) 21 3329 9310



Email: admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org