CDC Warns Chinese People Not to Touch Foreigners

By That's, September 19, 2022

Last Friday, September 16, the Chinese mainland reported its first monkeypox case, after an inbound traveler to the southwestern municipality of Chongqing tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

In response, over the weekend, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offered five pieces of advice to prevent monkeypox infection.

And the most important rule, apparently, is "Do not have direct skin contact with foreigners."

We suspect those foreigners who have not left China for nearly three years, and have diligently observed the country's COVID policies, would like to hear the science behind this one.

And does the advice apply to Chinese people married to a foreigner?

Or a Chinese child with a foreign parent?

So many questions...

