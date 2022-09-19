  1. home
3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

By Ned Kelly, September 19, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, September 19.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The community case, a 64-year-old woman living in Qingpu, was discovered during mixed tube screening. One high-risk and one medium risk area has been added in response.

"Do not have direct skin contact with foreigners"

Last Friday, September 16, The Chinese mainland reported its first monkeypox case, after an inbound traveler to the southwestern municipality of Chongqing tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

In response, over the weekend, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offered five pieces of advice to prevent monkeypox infection.

And the most important rule, apparently, is "Do not have direct skin contact with foreigners."

_20220918103216.jpg
Original version

_20220918103229.jpg
Translated version

We suspect those foreigners who have not left China for nearly three years, and have diligently observed the country's COVID policies, would like to hear the science behind this one.

And does the advice apply to Chinese people married to a foreigner?

Or a Chinese child with a foreign parent?

So many questions...

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

