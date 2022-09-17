  1. home
Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2022

By That's Shanghai, September 17, 2022

Dulwich Pudong Launches New Parent Academy

Dulwich-Pudong.jpg

Dulwich Pudong has formally launched its new Parent Academy, further strengthening the partnership between the College and parent community. Research shows very clearly that optimal educational outcomes occur when parents are actively involved in their child's education.

The Parent Academy brings together a series of seminars and workshops into a curriculum which empowers parents to support their child's learning journey from DUCKS to Senior School and beyond.

The Parent Academy was launched by Head of College Garry Russell at the Welcome Back Coffee Morning on September 3 under the theme of ‘Unlocking Learning Together.’

Britannica Offers Over 140 After School Activities

Britannica.JPG

Britannica International School Shanghai’s After School Activities have kicked off again in full force – they offer more than 140 ASAs, with each child able to pick four from a multitude of choices.

From Robotics to Radio and Podcasting, Cooking Club to Calligraphy, Graphic Novel Writing to Gaelic Football, they ensure your child will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of co-curricular activities outside of the classroom.

Britannica recognizes that encouraging, respecting and nurturing each student’s areas of interest outside of the curriculum plays an important role in their academic development.

SSIS Celebrating 26 Years of Excellence

Shanghai-Singapore-International-School-1.jpg

Every year on September 3, the day marks a significant milestone in the history of SSIS and its remarkable community. With the gathering of all students and staff, they celebrated SSIS’ 26th Birthday. 

During the celebration, teachers and student representatives shared their special SSIS memories. It was a special day of honoring the excellence that SSIS has fostered and the school spirit of striving for excellence every day.

DSS Launches New DaF Program

German-School-2.jpeg

German School Shanghai Yangpu

With the finishing touches of eye painting, the lions danced in high spirits, as the principals of both German School Shanghai (DSS) campuses in Hongqiao and Yangpu announced the start of the new school year.

Finally back to school, it was great to see all the children and students again!

German-School-1.jpeg
German School Shanghai Hongqiao

Starting this school year, German School Shanghai (DSS) launched a new program called 'German as a Foreign Language (DaF)' to accommodate the children with no or limited German language knowledge to integrate into the German basic education system.

The program is available for kindergarten children up to the fourth graders.

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations at BISS

BISS-1.JPG

The September full moon brought a special bit of magic to BISS Early Years this year. The Baby Cubs of the school got together to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Students and teachers greeted each other wearing vibrant Han Fu garments.

Each year group celebrated a bit differently: Pre-Nursery experimented and tasted traditional mooncakes with a mooncake tea party; Nursery pupils created moon-themed art and learned about the legend of the Moon Festival; and Reception students filled the halls with colorful lanterns.

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival BISS families!

Dulwich Puxi Adopts Curiosity Approach

Dulwich-College-Shanghai-Puxi.jpg

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is proud to announce that they are the first school in China to embark on becoming an accredited ‘Curiosity Approach’ setting. With enabling environments, highly qualified and dedicated practitioners, curriculum and programs of learning, they can confidently say our Early Years provision is truly world-class.

Yet they are keen to take this even further. This accreditation will afford the school the recognition it deserves for providing the highest quality of care for all children, whilst nurturing awe and wonder in early childhood; igniting creativity in both children and our educators. Join an upcoming Open Morning to learn more.

Wellington Shanghai Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

Wellington-1.jpg

At Wellington College International Shanghai, Mid-Autumn Festival was a fun-filled day of learning. The music department put on guzheng performances. Original Mid-Autumn-themed art adorned the walls. Pupils learned about moon phases in the College’s portable planetarium and competed in a ‘moon relay’ on the football pitch.

And, of course, many a mooncake was enjoyed.

READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

