  1. home
  2. Articles

1 New COVID Case in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Chongqing

By Ned Kelly, September 17, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Saturday, September 17.

The cases tested positive during central quarantine, and was a close contacts of a case that tested positive on Tuesday, September 13 – a student from another province who had come to Shanghai to study.

Monkeypox in Chongqing...

The Chinese mainland has reported its first monkeypox case, after an inbound traveler to the southwestern municipality of Chongqing tested positive for the virus yesterday, Friday, September 16.

The patient showed suspicious symptoms, including rashes, while being quarantined for COVID-19 screening, and is now receiving treatment at a designated hospital.

All close contacts have been tracked down and isolated for medical observation.

Monkeypox has been appearing on the periphery of the Chinese mainland for a while now. On June 24, Taipei reported a case imported from Germany. 

READ MORE: Monkeypox is Getting Closer...


Hong Kong’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed on September 6; the infected individual had entered the Special Administrative Region on a flight from the Philippines. 

READ MORE: Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts

Rumors were rife in an online chat group that a case had been discovered in the Qiantan area of Shanghai on August 16. However, authorities later confirmed that it was just that – a rumor. 

Experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before China would detect monkeypox cases on the mainland.

However, with limited routes of access and speed of transmission – coupled with fast and efficient detection and isolation due to China's strict COVID-19 policy – they have reassured the public that the virus is unlikely to cause major outbreaks.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease that has origins in parts of West and Central Africa. The virus is similar to smallpox, although significantly less deadly, and lasts between two to four weeks. 

Symptoms include:

  • Rashes

  • Blisters that eventually scab

  • Fever

  • Headaches

  • Fatigue

  • Muscle pain

The disease can be transmitted through close contact with an infected animal or person, direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids, or recently contaminated objects.

The World Health Organization notes that most cases have been identified via "sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health-care facilities."

The incubation period for the monkeypox virus ranges from five to 21 days.

The infection was first documented in the 1970s, and has largely remained confined to the African region.

However, monkeypox cases were detected in Europe in May of 2022, and the virus subsequently spread around the world.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of global concern.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 (and monkeypox) news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via Pixabay]

more news

Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

Monkeypox is getting closer...

1 New COVID Case, Orange Typhoon Alert Issued

1 New COVID Case, Orange Typhoon Alert Issued

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

13 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Hong Kong

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

New Community COVID Case Reported in Downtown Jing'an

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

1 New COVID Case, Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

2 New Shanghai Cases, Robots to Test for COVID

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How China Made This Entrepreneur

Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

Old People’s Home Organizes Mid-Autumn Festival Lap Dance

Super Typhoon Muifa Set to Soak Shanghai All Week

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2022

Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

1 New COVID Case in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Chongqing

1 New COVID Case in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Chongqing

3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives