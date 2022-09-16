Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

During the height of Shenzhen’s most recent COVID-19 breakout, it was announced that any persons traveling from the city to Guangzhou would have to quarantine at home for three days.

The updated policy now states that anyone traveling from Futian district must quarantine at home for five days and not leave their home unless it is an emergency.



Any persons arriving from any other district in Shenzhen must isolate at home for three days.



However, several Shenzhen residents have informed That’s that, even though the policy is in place, there are no measures in place at Guangzhou train stations or points of arrival to ensure you travel directly to your place of residence and do not leave.



Those that have traveled to Guangzhou from Shenzhen have told us that they received a text message telling them to undergo two COVID-19 tests over three days.

For travel from other parts of the country to Guangzhou, different rules apply.

If you return from a city that reported a local case within seven days, you must complete a nucleic acid test within three days of coming to Guangzhou.

If you have traveled from a district that has a mid- or high-risk area (but haven’t visited said area) you must undergo two tests over three days.

If you travel directly from a mid-risk area, you must isolate yourself at home for seven days.

If you travel directly from a high-risk area, you must quarantine at a designated facility for seven days.

Traveling to Guangzhou from any city requires a 48-hour nucleic acid test.

If returning from Macau, you must undergo two tests over three days.

If returning to Shenzhen, the following rules apply.

If you travel directly from a high-risk area, you must quarantine at a designated facility for seven days.

If you travel directly from a mid-risk area, you must isolate yourself at home for seven days.

If you have traveled from a district that has a mid- or high-risk area (but haven’t visited said area) you must undergo two tests over three days. You must also not take public transport or visit areas with a large amount of people.

Traveling to Shenzhen from any city requires a 24-hour nucleic acid test.

