  1. home
  2. Articles

Foodie News - Who Wants a Free Taco Bell?

By That's, September 16, 2022

0 0

Planning on checking out the grub at Taco Bell? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Foodies, email us at editor@thatsmags.com and if we think you’re up to writing a review, we’ll reimburse the cost of your meal!

This is open to anyone who loves food and loves writing. If you’ve written food reviews, news or features in the past, please attach a couple of pieces of your past work.

Who loves Japanese sweets and savories? Well, you’re in luck! AKAK at Parc Central will open soon. 

The bakery brainchild of Chef Alan Yu of Alan’s Kitchen fame, this brand sells moist bread loaves and specialty rolls that melt in your mouth. There’s a branch already at IGC right across from the cinema but get there early as goodies tend to sell out before the end of the day. 

Another new entrant in the Japanese dessert market is Charteraise at Tianhe’s PoPark. Focusing on sweeter cakes and rolls, this is yet another brand trying a piece of the Japanese bakery pie. 

Interested in reading about China’s sweet and savory bread market? Check out the article below. 

READ MORE: Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?



Guangzhou Guangzhou Restaurant Review Guangzhou Restaurants Food

more news

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Take note of these rules before traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen

13 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

13 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

A selection of some of the best things to do in Guangzhou.

Foodie News - Taco Bell Opens Tomorrow in Guangzhou!

Foodie News - Taco Bell Opens Tomorrow in Guangzhou!

Holy moly! Taco Bell sneaks up on Guangzhou.

Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

Lockdown measures have been adjusted in Shenzhen, while cases in Guangzhou remain low.

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

An update on the number of cases and important COVID restrictions in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Guangdong Update: 87 Cases in Shenzhen, 5 in Guangzhou

Cases fall in Guangzhou, but bad news for Shenzhen as infections rises again.

Quarantine Required for Shenzhen to Guangzhou Travelers

Travelers from Shenzhen to Guangzhou will have to self-isolate upon their arrival.

Shenzhen Schools Move Online, Mass Testing Crashes Health Code in Guangzhou

Cases continue to rise in both cities.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How China Made This Entrepreneur

Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

Old People’s Home Organizes Mid-Autumn Festival Lap Dance

Super Typhoon Muifa Set to Soak Shanghai All Week

PHIMED – Raising the Bar in Shanghai Healthcare

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

China’s Car Sale Slump and How to Take Advantage

China’s Car Sale Slump and How to Take Advantage

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

Foodie News - Who Wants a Free Taco Bell?

Foodie News - Who Wants a Free Taco Bell?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives