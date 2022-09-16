Foodie News - Who Wants a Free Taco Bell?

Planning on checking out the grub at Taco Bell? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Foodies, email us at editor@thatsmags.com and if we think you’re up to writing a review, we’ll reimburse the cost of your meal!

Who loves Japanese sweets and savories? Well, you’re in luck! AKAK at Parc Central will open soon.

The bakery brainchild of Chef Alan Yu of Alan’s Kitchen fame, this brand sells moist bread loaves and specialty rolls that melt in your mouth. There’s a branch already at IGC right across from the cinema but get there early as goodies tend to sell out before the end of the day.

Another new entrant in the Japanese dessert market is Charteraise at Tianhe’s PoPark. Focusing on sweeter cakes and rolls, this is yet another brand trying a piece of the Japanese bakery pie.

