6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for the October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat, having first journeyed there in 2018. Over the past four-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the three-day retreat is a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a huge bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!



In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.



5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Desert Camping





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Ningxia, located in the remote, arid northwest, is a frontier region of nomadic breeders and sedentary farmers, and home to Muslim travelers of the Silk Road; a land of Buddhist statues, cave inscriptions and royal tombs of ancient dynasties.

Tour a local winery, taste the libations and learn about the region's booming industry, explore beehive-shaped imperial tombs of the Western Xia Dynasty, take in the magnificent Tenger Desert overlooking the Yellow River at Qintongxia Grand Canyon and camp out in the clear desert night sky studded with twinkling stars.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This autumn, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; a grand underground cave system; otherworldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]