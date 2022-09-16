  1. home
3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

By Ned Kelly, September 16, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, September 16.

All 3 cases tested positive during central quarantine, and were all close contacts of a case that tested positive on Tuesday, September 13, a student from another province who had come to Shanghai to study.

Chaos at Costco...

There were panicked scenes at Costco yesterday, as videos were shared on social media of shoppers piling for the exit after the store went into sudden lockdown.

This document was subsequently circulated...

_20220916152453.jpg
Chinese version

_20220916152340.jpg
Translated version

Let's hope everyone is testing negative.

Check out the scenes below.


[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Costco

