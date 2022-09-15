  1. home
Sanya is Slowly Lifting Lockdown – 6 Things You Need to Know

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 15, 2022

Sanya is slowly lifting its ‘period of static management’  (read: lockdown), though not everything is quite back to normal in the city just yet. 

The WeChat Official Account 三亚发布 (Sanya Press Release) published an article today, September 15, outlining the lifting of certain lockdown measures. 

Screen-Shot-2022-09-15-at-15.19.49.png

The announcement made via Sanya Press Release. Screengrab via WeChat

Below are six things you need to know: 

1.  Citywide ‘Period of Static Management’ to End

As of midday today, September 15, citywide ‘static management’ has ended, according to the city’s COVID-19 taskforce. 

2.  The Following Businesses, Public Areas, Services & Transportation Can Now Operate

Businesses

  • Supermarkets

  • Shopping malls

  • Hair salons and barbers

  • Restaurants (dine-in services NOT permitted)

Public areas

  • Outdoor public spaces

Services

  • Package delivery services

  • Takeout delivery services

Transport (within confined areas of the city)

  • Buses 

  • Trams

  • Private cars

  • Taxis

  • Ride-hailing services

3.  Testing Requirements 

Those entering and leaving their residential communities should have an entry-exit card and have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

A 48-hour negative test is also required for anyone entering a public area or taking public transport. 

A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours is required for everyone on their first day of returning to the workplace. 

4.  The Following Businesses & Activities are Still NOT Permitted to Operate 

  • Movie theaters 

  • Bars

  • KTVs

  • Internet cafes 

  • Pool halls

  • Other similar businesses operating indoors

  • Farmer’s markets

  • Fishery production

  • Offline conferences 

  • Offline training center classes

  • Stage performances 

  • Exhibitions

  • Square dancing

  • Other activities which involve large gatherings

5.  Leaving, Entering & Moving Around in Sanya 

The city will be managed in five separate areas. These include the following: 

  • The city proper area (encompassing the area of Yingbin interchange, west of Zhuluo Ling tunnel, east of Maling and south of G98 ring expressway)

  • The area north of G98 ring expressway 

  • Yazhou district

  • Haitang district

  • Yucai Ecological district 

Individuals and vehicles should not travel between each different area, nor should individuals and vehicles leave Sanya. 

Anyone entering Sanya from elsewhere must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. 

6.  High- and Mid-Risk Areas

As of press time, Sanya has nine high-risk areas and 24 mid-risk areas, all of which are in Jiyang and Tianya districts. 

Relevant anti-epidemic rules still apply in these risk areas. 

After ‘static management’ was imposed on Sanya on August 6, as many as 80,000 tourists found themselves stranded in the popular tourist city.

READ MORE: 80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown 

With the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, things are looking up – especially given that the city has gone two consecutive days without a single new confirmed case of COVID-19. 

We’ll keep you posted as to when Sanya is fully back to normal, just in case you’re planning a vacation. 

When that time eventually comes, remember to double check COVID requirements for your return from Sanya.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

