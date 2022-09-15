Sanya is Slowly Lifting Lockdown – 6 Things You Need to Know

Sanya is slowly lifting its ‘period of static management’ (read: lockdown), though not everything is quite back to normal in the city just yet.

The WeChat Official Account 三亚发布 (Sanya Press Release) published an article today, September 15, outlining the lifting of certain lockdown measures.

Below are six things you need to know:

1. Citywide ‘Period of Static Management’ to End

As of midday today, September 15, citywide ‘static management’ has ended, according to the city’s COVID-19 taskforce.

2. The Following Businesses, Public Areas, Services & Transportation Can Now Operate

Businesses

Supermarkets

Shopping malls

Hair salons and barbers

Restaurants (dine-in services NOT permitted)

Public areas

Outdoor public spaces

Services

Package delivery services

Takeout delivery services

Transport (within confined areas of the city)

Buses

Trams

Private cars

Taxis

Ride-hailing services

3. Testing Requirements

Those entering and leaving their residential communities should have an entry-exit card and have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

A 48-hour negative test is also required for anyone entering a public area or taking public transport.

A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours is required for everyone on their first day of returning to the workplace.

4. The Following Businesses & Activities are Still NOT Permitted to Operate

Movie theaters

Bars

KTVs

Internet cafes

Pool halls

Other similar businesses operating indoors

Farmer’s markets

Fishery production

Offline conferences

Offline training center classes

Stage performances

Exhibitions

Square dancing

Other activities which involve large gatherings

5. Leaving, Entering & Moving Around in Sanya

The city will be managed in five separate areas. These include the following:

The city proper area (encompassing the area of Yingbin interchange, west of Zhuluo Ling tunnel, east of Maling and south of G98 ring expressway)

The area north of G98 ring expressway

Yazhou district

Haitang district

Yucai Ecological district

Individuals and vehicles should not travel between each different area, nor should individuals and vehicles leave Sanya.

Anyone entering Sanya from elsewhere must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

6. High- and Mid-Risk Areas

As of press time, Sanya has nine high-risk areas and 24 mid-risk areas, all of which are in Jiyang and Tianya districts.

Relevant anti-epidemic rules still apply in these risk areas.

After ‘static management’ was imposed on Sanya on August 6, as many as 80,000 tourists found themselves stranded in the popular tourist city.

READ MORE: 80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

With the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, things are looking up – especially given that the city has gone two consecutive days without a single new confirmed case of COVID-19.

We’ll keep you posted as to when Sanya is fully back to normal, just in case you’re planning a vacation.

When that time eventually comes, remember to double check COVID requirements for your return from Sanya.

