Sanya is Slowly Lifting Lockdown – 6 Things You Need to Know

Sanya is slowly lifting its ‘period of static management’ (read: lockdown), though not everything is quite back to normal in the city just yet.
The WeChat Official Account 三亚发布 (Sanya Press Release) published an article today, September 15, outlining the lifting of certain lockdown measures.
The announcement made via Sanya Press Release. Screengrab via WeChat
Below are six things you need to know:
1. Citywide ‘Period of Static Management’ to End
As of midday today, September 15, citywide ‘static management’ has ended, according to the city’s COVID-19 taskforce.
2. The Following Businesses, Public Areas, Services & Transportation Can Now Operate
Businesses
Supermarkets
Shopping malls
Hair salons and barbers
Restaurants (dine-in services NOT permitted)
Public areas
Outdoor public spaces
Services
Package delivery services
Takeout delivery services
Transport (within confined areas of the city)
Buses
Trams
Private cars
Taxis
Ride-hailing services
3. Testing Requirements
Those entering and leaving their residential communities should have an entry-exit card and have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.
A 48-hour negative test is also required for anyone entering a public area or taking public transport.
A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours is required for everyone on their first day of returning to the workplace.
4. The Following Businesses & Activities are Still NOT Permitted to Operate
Movie theaters
Bars
KTVs
Internet cafes
Pool halls
Other similar businesses operating indoors
Farmer’s markets
Fishery production
Offline conferences
Offline training center classes
Stage performances
Exhibitions
Square dancing
Other activities which involve large gatherings
5. Leaving, Entering & Moving Around in Sanya
The city will be managed in five separate areas. These include the following:
The city proper area (encompassing the area of Yingbin interchange, west of Zhuluo Ling tunnel, east of Maling and south of G98 ring expressway)
The area north of G98 ring expressway
Yazhou district
Haitang district
Yucai Ecological district
Individuals and vehicles should not travel between each different area, nor should individuals and vehicles leave Sanya.
Anyone entering Sanya from elsewhere must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.
6. High- and Mid-Risk Areas
As of press time, Sanya has nine high-risk areas and 24 mid-risk areas, all of which are in Jiyang and Tianya districts.
Relevant anti-epidemic rules still apply in these risk areas.
After ‘static management’ was imposed on Sanya on August 6, as many as 80,000 tourists found themselves stranded in the popular tourist city.
With the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, things are looking up – especially given that the city has gone two consecutive days without a single new confirmed case of COVID-19.
We’ll keep you posted as to when Sanya is fully back to normal, just in case you’re planning a vacation.
When that time eventually comes, remember to double check COVID requirements for your return from Sanya.
