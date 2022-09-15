  1. home
Check Out XJTLU's Stunning New Futuristic Taicang Campus

By Xinmin Han, September 15, 2022

On September 5, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) opened its new campus in Taicang, a city that borders northwest Shanghai. The award-winning campus is also the new home to XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), and will eventually be able to accommodate up to 10,000 students and 1,200 staff members.

Seven U-shaped buildings for the College’s industry-themed schools are connected to a 1km-long circular structure. The magnet shapes symbolize an open and welcoming attitude.

Picture_2.JPG
Bridges, a water system and green spaces inside XJTLU Taicang campus

Inside the ring, landscape elements including trails, bridges, water features and green areas make the space more aesthetically appealing. The landscapes improve the academic experience for students and staff, providing places to relax between classes, meet with friends and connect with the wider community.

Picture_3.jpg
Open areas inside the teaching buildings

Picture_4.jpeg
Open areas inside the teaching buildings

At XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), learning and teaching activities will occur not only in classrooms but in all spaces. Inside the buildings, diverse learning environments help foster students’ creativity and collaboration, including flexible studio spaces, workshops and open areas.

Professor Stuart Perrin, Associate Principal of XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), says:

“We launch this exciting campus so that we will be able to develop entrepreneurial education in the Taicang region. 

“The campus has everything that you could possibly wish for, whether you are a student, whether you are staff, or whether you are part of the wider society.”

Picture_6.jpg

Picture_5.jpg

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, says:

“We aim to explore educational models for future leaders through Syntegrative Education. As the world redefines education, we hope to offer our XJTLU Taicang solution.

“With such a powerful campus design and seamless collaboration, among university, industry and society, we would like to reinvent the university of the future.”  

Picture_5.jpeg

Tianhe Sun, Year Three student in BEng Data Science and Big Data Technology with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism, says: 

“The Taicang campus is very modern and futuristic. I’m very excited about its opening. 

“I strongly recommend new students take Taicang into consideration. If you want to learn advanced technologies, explore new knowledge, and apply what you learned to real companies and real work, Taicang is the best choice.”

Malaysian student Adrian Heng Hwa Onn, a Year Three student in the same program, says: 

“China is emerging as an economic and technological superpower, and the big data industry has a bright future. I wanted to study a forward-looking subject in one of the most dynamic countries in the world.

“When I first came to XJTLU, I was impressed with the architecture and facilities at the SIP campus. But I'm more excited about studying in Taicang; I'm a big fan of its futuristic concept.

“People don’t really have many chances to be part of something new, and I think Taicang is something to be excited about.”

Picture_7.JPG

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

[All photos by Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University]

