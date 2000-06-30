13 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Sep 15: Moments of Truth Storytelling

Chinese Moments of Truth "Open day" on Sep 15th, check out the flyer and details!

Sep 15: GCC Guangzhou Office Open Day

Date & Time: 4-6pm, Thursday, September 15

Language: Chinese & English

Agenda

4-4.30pm: Check In & Networking with Drinks & Snacks

4.30-5pm: Introduction of the German Chamber

5-5.30: Company Introduction from New Members/FoC (About 3 mins for each company)

5.30-6.00: Exchange & Sharing with Drinks & Snacks

Please note that seats are limited to 20 people.

After registration, we will inform you if your application is approved by email.

For any questions, please feel free to contact Event Manager Jay Fang via fang.jay@china.ahk.de or call 020-8755 8203.

Sep 17: Splash Fun with Pool Party

Hang out with your besties to enjoy the Pool Party in a 1,000-square-meter plus free-form outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool with Dj, dance and music vibes.

Start the night with fun games, activities and a performance as well as themed water games such as grab the hat, a fun water fight and water polo, bubble play, a swimsuit runway show and more.

A barbecue selection at the poolside features over 20 kinds of gourmet dishes.

Sep 17: 14 Peaks Documentary Screening

Join GF, Happy Monk and Pacha Mama on Saturday afternoon to watch the inspiring documentary, 14 Peaks and get to hear three panelists from various backgrounds to learn more about the mountaineering and hiking communities in Guangzhou.

Sep 17: InterNations Guangzhou 15th Anniversary

InterNations is turning 15! Celebrate this special moment in the most fashionable Woo Bar in W Hotel! You can enjoy a great intercultural night while networking with our expats members! Ticket includes three hours of free flow drinks and complementary snacks, gift bag, icebreaker, lucky draw, DJ and dance floor! Even after party drink is include!

Dress code: cocktail event attire, dress to impress! Or dress as you like. Prize for the best outfit!

Not a member? Missed the signed up deadline? Just come to join the event directly. Feel free to bring your friends to come along! Everyone is welcome! Walk-in guests are accepted!

Entrance fee: pay at door RMB260, scan the QR code or click the link to sign up on guest list can get a discount.

Sep 17: Glow Party

Be ready for a shocking experience because Zapata's are taking this to the NEXT LEVEL.

FREE FACE & BODY PAINTING

GET ALL GLOWED UP

Sep 18: Honky-Tonk Trio Ⅱ: Blues, Jazz and Funk Night

Blues, jazz and funk night.

Sep 20: HR Industry Development Forum

Language: Chinese

Tickets: Members: RMB200 | Future Members: RMB 300

With the post-COVID uncertainties come significant changes in the operational models and working arrangements adopted by many businesses. Declining profitability also brings challenges – and means cost control and smart HR management are now more important than ever. What are the aspirations of GEN-Z, the bulk of today's workforce? How do companies adapt their HR management strategies, attract talent, retain good people in the new era? These are some of the challenges currently faced across the board by businesses.

Date & Time: 2-5pm, Tuesday, 20 September, 2022

Scan the QR code to register.





Aug 20-Sep 20: The Metamorphoses of Nature

The Metamorphosesof Nature: Chinese Philosophy of Mythology and The Space-time Order.

Selected Projects of the Guangdong Museum of Art Young Curators Support Programme 2021-2022.

In the structure of the exhibition, the axes of time and material media will be abstracted to form a space-time dynamic line. The exhibition will present the rich texture of contemporary art through five groups of artists using different media.

Aug 20-Oct 20: Daydream Theater

In this exhibition, The Color Monster and Lady Daydream keep each other company and meet together to find places suitable for people's spiritual rest.





Sep 3-25: Vinyl Fantasy

Enjoy vinyl music!.

Sep 4-Oct 20: Long Spines-Ding Yong Solo Exhibition

Long Spines, based on Ding Yong's experience in many expeditions around the tropics before the epidemic, as well as new works created in the past two years.

Sep 9-Oct 16: Across The Pacific

Early Cantonese Artist Abroad in North America.

