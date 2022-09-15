Zero New COVID Cases, Sanya Slowly Lifting Lockdown

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, September 15.

It is the first time no cases have been reported in three days, since Monday, September 13.

Good news.

Sanya lockdown lifting...

As of midday today, September 15, Sanya began slowly lifting its 'period of static management' (read: lockdown). It follows two consecutive days without a single new confirmed COVID-19 case.

'Static management' was imposed on Sanya back on August 6, and saw as many as 80,000 tourists stranded in the popular tourist city.

With the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, things are looking up. That said, things are far from being back to normal in the city (they have not even reached the 'normal life' stage yet).

Sunny days ahead as Typhoon Muifa passes...

After all the excitement of an orange typhoon alert yesterday – the second highest in a four-tier system – the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has now downgraded it to blue – its lowest level – as Typhoon Muifa fizzles out up the coast.

This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa first made landfall in Zhoushan in neighboring Zhejiang Province at 8:30pm yesterday, Wednesday, September 14.

It then crossed Hangzhou Bay, before making its second landfall in Shanghai's Fengxian District at 12.30am this morning.



Muifa has then headed north into Jiangsu Province and continued on up and away in that direction.

And just like that, sunny days are here again – highs of 30 degrees Celsius are forecast over the weekend.

You can keep track of the last remnants of Typhoon Muifa (should you miss it that much) by clicking the link below.

