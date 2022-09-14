  1. home
Orange Alert Issued for Typhoon Muifa

By Ned Kelly, September 14, 2022

Shanghai Central Meteorological Station updated its typhoon warning signal from yellow to orange – the second highest in a four-tier system – as of 4pm today, as Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in Zhejiang Province and heads directly for Shanghai.

Train and flight services have been suspended as a precaution against Muifa's downpours and strong winds.

Airlines said they were cancelling all flights at Hongqiao Airport between 3pm today, Wednesday, and 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, while at Pudong Airport all flights will be grounded from 10am today to 2pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, train services in the Yangtze River Delta region, include departures to Beijing, have been suspended, China Railway Shanghai Group announced. Ships have also been evacuated from the Yangtze Estuary.

Besides flight, train and ship suspension, authorities have asked related departments to halt operations of schools, tourist attractions and other enterprises if necessary.

_20220914170949.jpg

Muifa is currently traveling northwest – and directly for Shanghai – at a speed of about 10-15 kilometers per hour, with winds of over 150 kilometers per hour at its center, and its force gradually increasing as it moves and makes landfall.

Keep track of Typhoon Muifa by clicking the link below. 

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 (and typhoon) news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Super Typhoon typhoon

