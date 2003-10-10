  1. home
Air Strike Sirens to Sound Across China This Weekend

By That's, September 14, 2022

Several major cities across China will be testing their air strike sirens on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

There will be three types of sirens, which are being tested to enhance residents’ understanding of the country’s air strike warning system.

Advance Warning 

The advance warning will sound for three minutes. During this time the siren will ring for 36 seconds before pausing for 24 seconds. This will be repeated three times. 

Advance warnings are used to signal that an air attack is imminent.

In the event of a real air attack, upon hearing the advance warning people should evacuate the building they are in and move to a location determined by the air defense department. 

Air-raid Warning

The air raid warning will also sound for three minutes but will ring for six seconds, followed by six seconds of silence. This will be repeated 15 times. 

Air raid sirens signal that an attack has begun or that the enemy is about to strike. Residents should take cover. 

All-clear

The all-clear warning will sound for three minutes without break and signals that the attack is over.

Beijing 

10-10.03am: Advance Warning

10.10-10.13am: Air-raid Warning

10.20-10.23: All-clear

Shanghai

11.35-11.38am: Advance Warning

11.45-11.48am: Air-raid Warning

11.55-11.58: All-clear

Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan

10.40-10.43am: Advance Warning

10.50-10.53am: Air-raid Warning

11.00-11.03: All-clear

Suzhou, Nanjing

10-10.03am: Advance Warning

10.08-10.11am: Air-raid Warning

10.16-10.19: All-clear

Hangzhou, Ningbo, Jinhua

10-10.03am: Advance Warning

10.10-10.13am: Air-raid Warning

10.20-10.23: All-clear

Tianjin

10-10.30am Air strike alarm

Xi’an

10-10.03am: Advance Warning

10.06-10.09am: Air-raid Warning

10.12-10.15: All Clear

Shenyang

09.18am Air strike alarm

