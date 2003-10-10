Air Strike Sirens to Sound Across China This Weekend

Several major cities across China will be testing their air strike sirens on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
There will be three types of sirens, which are being tested to enhance residents’ understanding of the country’s air strike warning system.
Advance Warning
The advance warning will sound for three minutes. During this time the siren will ring for 36 seconds before pausing for 24 seconds. This will be repeated three times.
Advance warnings are used to signal that an air attack is imminent.
In the event of a real air attack, upon hearing the advance warning people should evacuate the building they are in and move to a location determined by the air defense department.
Air-raid Warning
The air raid warning will also sound for three minutes but will ring for six seconds, followed by six seconds of silence. This will be repeated 15 times.
Air raid sirens signal that an attack has begun or that the enemy is about to strike. Residents should take cover.
All-clear
The all-clear warning will sound for three minutes without break and signals that the attack is over.
Beijing
10-10.03am: Advance Warning
10.10-10.13am: Air-raid Warning
10.20-10.23: All-clear
Shanghai
11.35-11.38am: Advance Warning
11.45-11.48am: Air-raid Warning
11.55-11.58: All-clear
Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan
10.40-10.43am: Advance Warning
10.50-10.53am: Air-raid Warning
11.00-11.03: All-clear
Suzhou, Nanjing
10-10.03am: Advance Warning
10.08-10.11am: Air-raid Warning
10.16-10.19: All-clear
Hangzhou, Ningbo, Jinhua
10-10.03am: Advance Warning
10.10-10.13am: Air-raid Warning
10.20-10.23: All-clear
Tianjin
10-10.30am Air strike alarm
Xi’an
10-10.03am: Advance Warning
10.06-10.09am: Air-raid Warning
10.12-10.15: All Clear
Shenyang
09.18am Air strike alarm
