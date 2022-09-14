  1. home
Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

By Ned Kelly, September 14, 2022

1 0

Some very sad news from the Shanghai F&B community. It is with a heavy heart we share the news that the friendly face of Mart Anthony Nagano of Franck Bistrot Restaurant is no longer with us.

The following is a statement from Mart’s F&B friends:

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we share the passing of our dear friend Mart Anthony Nagaño. He passed away on August 6, 2022 due to complications with recently diagnosed but aggressive liver and lung cancer.

Mart started having sharp pain on his body during Shanghai lockdown, and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, wherein tumors quickly spread in his body. He had endured days in the hospital for his Chemo procedures, with a big hope that he will defeat this imprudent cancer, but his body weakened and his heart gave in.

He showed an amazing courage, strength and determination, even in his final days. 

We know Mart would want everyone’s kindness as well as love for his memory shown throughout this time of mourning.

He was a father to two beautiful daughters, a loving husband to Karen and a loyal staff to Franck Bistrot Restaurant for about 15 years. 

While his remains repatriation arrangements are still ongoing and further details will be provided in due course, we will be looking to celebrate a life well lived but cut way to short by stupid cancer.

We would like to welcome everyone along to say their goodbyes on September 19.

May he rest in eternal peace.

_20220914153349.jpg
Mart Anthony Nagano 07/02/1982-08/06/2022

In the spirit of Filipino culture, 'Bayanihan' means to come together as a community to achieve something an individual can’t do alone.

Mart’s family and F&B friends would like to invite everybody who knew him, however well, to a celebration of Mart’s life well lived.

They will gather to share some of their favorite stories and unforgettable memories to laugh, to cry and to remember such a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.

Throughout the evening there will be auctions to help raise funds, a brief eulogy, some live music and food and drink, with 100% of all revenue going directly to Mart’s wife and daughters.

Date: Monday, September 19

Time: 6pm-Midnight

Dress Code: Black or White

Address: I Love Shanghai Reborn, 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 新闸路1788号3楼, 近胶州路

If you would like to donate any items for the auction, please contact Cris (Wechat ID: JoseWahid_13), Robert (Wechat ID: El_Luchador_SZ) or Jay (Wechat ID: jhay_aranzanso).

For those that cannot make the event, but would still like to donate to Mart’s family, you can do so by scanning the QR codes below:

_20220914153426.jpg

Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

Bayanihan Memorial Event for Mart Anthony Nagano RIP

