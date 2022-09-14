High Temperatures to Hit Guangdong as Typhoon Muifa Hits

This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, is predicted to make landfall in Zhejiang province today, Wednesday, September 14, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The incoming typhoon will affect Guangdong province by bringing temperatures up to a staggering 37 degrees Celsius in some parts.



Today, Shenzhen and Guangzhou both recorded temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius in some parts.



The provincial capital will record highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius all the way through until next Friday, September 23.



Shenzhen will only be slightly cooler, with temperatures ranging from 34-36 degrees Celsius.



Typhoon Muifa has been re-categorized to a “strong typhoon” and will strengthen when close to land and may go deep inland, bringing wind and rain to Taiwan, Fujian, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei, Henan, Liaoning, Jilin and other places.



A level-4 emergency response was declared by local flood prevention authorities, the lowest in a four-tier system. However, the emergency response was upgraded to level 3 at 12pm today.

Typhoon defense apparatus have been implemented in the places set to be worse affected.

Muifa is currently traveling northwest in the East China Sea at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, with winds of over 150 kilometers per hour at its center, and its force gradually increasing as it moves.

The course of a typhoon can change suddenly. Keep track of Typhoon Muifa by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

[Cover Image via Flickr]