Old People’s Home Organizes Mid-Autumn Festival Lap Dance

An old people’s home in Taiwan knows what old men want during Mid-Autumn Festival… a sexy lap dance.

Taoyuan Rongmin House decided to ditch the mooncakes for this year’s celebrations and instead invited an exotic dancer, dressed in her finest lingerie to perform in a room full of elderly men, even letting them touch her chest.



But please, don’t panic! Everyone in the room, including the dancer, complied with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures and kept their mask on.



Pictures of the event quickly spread across Chinese social media and led to a heated discussion with some netizens saying that elderly people shouldn’t be allowed to watch this kind of performance.



However, Jiang Guanyu, an attending physician of internal medicine in the Zhongxing Hospital of the North City Joint Medical Center had different views.



In a post on Facebook which has also been shared on YouTube, he said that “people shouldn’t let the images restrict their imagination, the elderly men were in a good mood.”

He even said that this type of dance will stimulate their blood circulation (crickey), increase their appetite and enhance immunity.

Jiang went on to argue that if the picture was taken in a big hotel and the old men were in suits, no one would care.

He later doubled down on his argument, claiming that people only care because these men are in poor health and come from a lower socio-economic status.

For someone who doesn’t work at the old people’s home, Jiang surely feels strongly about their right to a lap dance.

He rounded off his argument by saying that, “The real dereliction of duty is not enough equality and that we don’t even take into account the grandmothers who want to see hot males dance.”

Jiang asked viewers in the Facebook post that if the activities do not infringe upon others, violate the law or have criminal intent and do not cause harm, what’s the problem?

Jiang Guanyu for President!

