  1. home
  2. Articles

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ned Kelly, September 13, 2022

0 0

China has become the first country to approve an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, reports the BBC.

Named Convidecia Air, it is inhaled as a fine mist, and can provide good protection after just one breath, according to developer CanSino.

Scientists believe nasal spray vaccines may give added immunity in the lining of the nose and upper airways, where COVID-19 typically enters the body.

Convidecia Air contains similar ingredients to CanSino's injected vaccine, using a harmless adenovirus as a carrier for the genetic code that teaches the body how to fight COVID-19.

The National Medical Products Administration of China granted CanSino approval for its inhaled vaccine to be used as a booster dose, topping up protection in those who have previously had a jab.

For all the latest COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via webmd.com]

more news

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine to fight off the omicron variant was approved for clinical trials.

China Men’s Soccer Team Lose Final World Cup Qualifier to Oman

China Men’s Soccer Team Lose Final World Cup Qualifier to Oman

China and Oman were both playing for pride.

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

As of November 22, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be accepted for entry from abroad into England.

How Expats Navigate the Dating App World in China

Enter the world of dating apps used in China and hear the good, the bad and the ugly of dating app experiences.

Emilie Steckenborn on the World of Wine in China

We chat with Steckenborn, a Canadian who’s been in China for almost a decade.

China to Allow Foreign Scientists to Use World's Largest Radio Telescope

China will begin accepting applications from foreign researchers to use FAST satellite.

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

Provinces and some other countries are ordering and receiving shipments of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines as the world prepares a mass-vaccination.

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

She can walk and talk simultaneously, something her 2D predecessors’ couldn’t do.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Calorie-Packed Moon Cakes Tip the Scales

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

This Day In History: Mao Coins Communist Slogan Serve the People

How China Made This Entrepreneur

10 Day Quarantine for Using a Shenzhen Toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

3 New COVID Cases, 48-Hour Test Required for Theaters & Cinemas

3 New COVID Cases, 48-Hour Test Required for Theaters & Cinemas

Super Typhoon Muifa Set to Soak Shanghai All Week

Super Typhoon Muifa Set to Soak Shanghai All Week

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

5 New COVID Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of October

5 New COVID Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of October

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives