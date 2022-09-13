China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

China has become the first country to approve an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, reports the BBC.

Named Convidecia Air, it is inhaled as a fine mist, and can provide good protection after just one breath, according to developer CanSino.

Scientists believe nasal spray vaccines may give added immunity in the lining of the nose and upper airways, where COVID-19 typically enters the body.

Convidecia Air contains similar ingredients to CanSino's injected vaccine, using a harmless adenovirus as a carrier for the genetic code that teaches the body how to fight COVID-19.

The National Medical Products Administration of China granted CanSino approval for its inhaled vaccine to be used as a booster dose, topping up protection in those who have previously had a jab.

[Cover image via webmd.com]