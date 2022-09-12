3 New COVID Cases, 48-Hour Test Required for Theaters & Cinemas

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, September 12.

All three cases tested positive during central quarantine.

They were all close contacts of an asymptomatic case reported on Wednesday, September 7, an 11-year-old girl from outside the city who had come to Shanghai for medical treatment.

Theaters and cinemas tighten pandemic control...

Theaters and cinemas in Shanghai have tightened pandemic control and prevention measures, with a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours – down from 72-hours – now a must.

Audience members must also scan the venue code and have their temperatures checked; maximum capacity will remain fixed at 50%; while eating and drinking inside theaters is forbidden.

