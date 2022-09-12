Super Typhoon Muifa Set to Soak Shanghai All Week

This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, is set to soak Shanghai all week long, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Currently classified as a severe typhoon – with winds of over 150 kilometers per hour – Muifa is predicted to be upgraded to a super typhoon today.

Expect rain and gale-force winds from today through Friday, and temperatures to cool to between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Southeast of Taipei yesterday morning, Muifa's path then changed to obviously westward, increasing the likelihood of it of landing in neighboring Zhejiang Province's coastal area, before passing directly over Shanghai.

However, Muifa's path is still in changing, according to the National Meteorological Center, and the course of a typhoon can change suddenly.

(Shanghai history is awash with storms that vowed to be a super soaker, yet turned out to be a damp squib).

Earlier this month, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor caused travel chaos across East China.



Heavy rainstorms forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, while ferry services were halted and ships told to return to port to take shelter from the storm.

