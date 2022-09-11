  1. home
8 New COVID Cases, Registration Now Required to Enter Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, September 11, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 7 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, September 11.

All 8 cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Five cases were close contacts of an asymptomatic case reported on Wednesday, September 7, an 11-year-old girl from outside the city who had come to Shanghai for medical treatment.

The further three cases were close contacts of an indigenous asymptomatic case reported on Thursday, September 8.

Registration required to return to Shanghai...

Those traveling to or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are now required to report their recent travel history online before arrival.

Visitors and returnees are required to fill out an online form with detailed information, including where they have stayed, visited or passed by, along with their local addresses and contacts.

The online registration is mandatory for all, even those coming from regions without COVID-19 cases, as well as those simply taking a day trip outside Shanghai.

Travelers can enter the city after submitting the form – there is no need to wait for it to be approved.

However, those who cause the spread of COVID-19 because they refuse to fill out the form or conceal their true history will be held legally responsible, authorities have warned.

A new section can be found on the suishenban app on which to make the declaration.

Here's how to find it...

Search '来沪返沪人员服务'

_20220911083949.jpg

Click on '来沪返沪人员服务'

_20220911083959.jpg

English language is available

_20220911084003.jpg

And away you go...

_20220911084008.jpg

The latest regulations follow on from an update to the national travel policy, in effect from yesterday:

If you haven't noticed yet, China really, really, really doesn't want you to travel right now...

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

