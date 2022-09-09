2 New COVID Cases, National Travel Policy Updated

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, September 9.

Both cases were returnees to Shanghai, and tested positive during central quarantine.

National travel policy updated...



Got travel plans between September 10 and October 31? Chances are you will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.



In accordance with an announcement by China’s COVID Taskforce of the State Council, anyone traveling by the means listed below between Saturday, September 10, and Monday, October 31, must have a 48-hour nucleic acid test:

Plane

High-speed rail or any other form of train

Inter-provincial tour group

Inter-provincial passenger ship

Be sure to double check any other COVID-related rules at your departure point and destination before you set off on your holibobs.

Cases double in Shenzhen...

Shenzhen reported 54 cases of COVID-19 this morning, September 9, more than double the 25 cases reported yesterday.

Fifty of the 54 cases were found in the city's Futian District (avoid! avoid!), while there were two in Yantian District and one in both Nanshan and Longhua districts.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]