ATTENTION: This Beijing Travel Rule has Changed

Got travel plans between September 10 and October 31? Chances are you will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.

This means there’s a slight change in the rules for those leaving Beijing by high-speed rail or any other form of train.

In accordance with an announcement by China’s COVID Taskforce of the State Council, anyone traveling by the means listed below between Saturday, September 10, 2022 and Monday, October 31, 2022 MUST have a 48-hour nucleic acid test:

Plane

High-speed rail or any other form of train

Inter-provincial tour group

Interprovincial passenger ships

Leaving Beijing?

Residents of the capital have been advised not to leave Beijing during the holiday period due to a number of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

However, as long as you meet all the necessary requirements, there is nothing to stop you from leaving the city, if you so desire.

Below is a reminder of the rules:

Your Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)...

… must be normal.

Traveling by Train

All railway stations and high-speed rail stations require passengers to present a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours (NOTE: this has changed from what was previously reported).

Traveling by Plane

All passengers must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

If you’re entering either Capital International or Daxing Airport (let’s say you just want to drop someone off and say goodbye), you need a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 72 hours.

Remember…

… to always check the rules for arriving in your destination in advance.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京青年报]

