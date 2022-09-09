  1. home
48-Hour COVID Test Required for Almost EVERYONE Planning Travel

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 9, 2022

Got travel plans between September 10 and October 31? Chances are you will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. 

In accordance with an announcement by China’s COVID Taskforce of the State Council, anyone traveling by the means listed below between Saturday, September 10, 2022 and Monday, October 31, 2022 MUST have a 48-hour nucleic acid test: 

  • Plane

  • High-speed rail or any other form of train

  • Inter-provincial tour group

  • Inter-provincial passenger ship

Be sure to double check any other COVID-related rules before you set off on your travels. 

Happy holidays.

[Cover image via Weibo/@搜狐新闻]

Covid-19 Mid-Autumn Festival National Day Travel

