Authorities: ‘Stay in Beijing During Holidays’

Authorities have said that Beijing residents should stay in the city for the upcoming Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays.

The announcement was made at the 395th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

However, as long as you meet the necessary requirements for leaving the city, there is nothing to stop you traveling over the holiday period, if you so desire.

The announcement comes as Beijing saw 10 new cases recorded yesterday (September 7), all of which were already under quarantine observation. Meanwhile, between midnight and 3pm today (September 8), a further six new cases were recorded, all of which were also already under quarantine observation.

As of press time, Beijing has two high-risk areas and eight mid-risk areas.

No new citywide measures have been introduced as a result of the latest cases. Many of the cases have been linked to the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (北京化工大学).

All classes and educational activities at the aforementioned University will be online, as announced at today’s Press Conference.

