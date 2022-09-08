Guangdong COVID Update: QR Code Scanning to Enter Metro Stations.

Guangzhou

On September 7, Guangzhou Metro announced that from today (September 8) entry to all metro stations will require passengers to scan the “health or venue code” as the city looks to step up epidemic prevention and control measures.

The announcement was made via Guangzhou Metro’s official Weibo page.

There will be two different ways of scanning depending on the metro station.



Most metro stations will require passengers to scan the venue code at the station’s entrance, which will then display the current status of their health code.



However, some stations have installed a machine that will scan your health code (Suikang Code or Yuekang Code).



The first time passengers scan the code or have their code scanned, they will need to register their personal details.



Guangzhou Metro has said that the measures have been taken to better check people’s health codes and track which stations passengers have entered.



Key stations, such as Tiyu Sports Center and Wanshengwei have already installed said machines.



Only passengers with a green code are able to enter the station.



Guangzhou Metro has required passengers to display their health codes since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhuan, Hubei province.



The update to the policy is to know exactly which stations passengers have entered, making tracking and tracing the virus easier.

On September 7, Guangzhou found two cases of COVID-19 (one symptomatic and one asymptomatic).

Shenzhen

The city reported today that they found 25 cases of COVID-19 via testing carried out on September 7.

Eighteen of the cases were symptomatic and seven were asymptomatic.

Twenty-one infections were reported in Futian district, two in Longhua district and one in both Yantian and Luohu districts.

Thirteen cases were found in centralized quarantine, eight in home isolation, three in testing at high-risk areas and one in non-closed-loop management.





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]