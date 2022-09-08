  1. home
What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

By That's Guangzhou, September 8, 2022

What’s Hot, What’s Not is a series of recommendations of the best places to go for grub in Guangzhou (and some places you should steer clear of)! 

HOT

Emmelyn

Untitled.jpg

If you think that fine dining in Guangzhou is on pause or that we’re lacking notable culinary personalities, chances are you have not heard of Emmelyn or Chef Caleb Carter. 

Celebrating two years in Guangzhou this year is this contemporary (and newest addition to the Michelin list) European spot in the heart of Zhujiang New Town, where the likes of sophisticated cooking, polished service and surprising flavor combinations await. 

New Zealand-born Carter and his team take food very seriously, and revel in telling you all sorts of delicious details as they serve you the most luscious produce of the season, giving you the impression that Emmelyn is more than just a journey of taste or your run-of-the-mill fine dining soiree. 

69bf5491e42c52ee207f14ec9099bd43.jpg

Seeking to innovate, the menu is driven by the team’s individual, collective and inclusive visions, reflecting their best weekly creations. In other words, everything you eat is a true labor of love, time and effort.

And show it does. Dishes channel rich memories of eating in top spots around the world, and as hands (and times) change, you now have the chance to eat the way you want, at much more affordable prices. A la carte for brunch? Vegetarian or all meat? Fancy a wine and degustation menu? The choice is yours. At the end of the day, it is all about priorities. If you live to eat, consider this spot a must-visit, and ask Carter for his suggestions on Emmelyn’s ever-changing sublime menus.

Must-haves: Dishes change frequently, giving diners plenty of delectable, seasonally apt choices. And that bread… the bread and truffle butter are lush!

The 2022 Michelin List

2631661226033__pic_hd-copy.jpeg

‘Nuff said. Check out our 2022 list (and the latest additions!).

NOT

Screen-Shot-2022-08-22-at-16_41_41-copy.jpeg

Today, we’re re-casting our eyes on Sushiro, for not allowing staff to speak Cantonese while at work. Now, remind us again, what is Guangzhou’s local dialect? 

