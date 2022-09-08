Pamper Yourself with These Amazing Mid-Autumn Festival Deals

Allelique – a Truly International Skincare Brand



Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London.

Positioned in the entry luxury market, through deep research and understanding of skin care, Allelique has created a number of high-end skincare products to help repair modern women's skin using a combination of technology and botanicals.

Allelique products and packages are ideal for those wishing to pamper themselves, and also make the perfect gift for friends, family members and loved ones.

Natural Spa Collection

Scented Moisturizing Body Lotion

A limited natural spa collection Scented Moisturizing Body Lotion with a refreshing natural apricot fragrance. Containing natural grape seed, it helps the skin resist oxidation, replenishing the skin's moisture, making it smoother and softer.

Free Gift: With every purchase of Scented Moisturizing Body Lotion, receive a gift of 8 Allelique skincare product samples plus a 4-piece travel set absolutely free.

Mid-Autumn Festival Deal: Purchase one Scented Moisturizing Body Lotion and enjoy a second half price (50% off deal can be used on Scented Moisturizing Shower Gel if preferred).

Scan the QR to Purchase

Scented Moisturizing Shower Gel



A limited natural spa collection Scented Moisturizing Shower Gel containing enzyme moisturizing formula, which effectively exfoliates and improves rough skin, nourishing and rejuvenating. The elegant almond and lemon fragrance makes you feel as if you are lingering on a sea of flowers.

Free Gift: With every purchase of Scented Moisturizing Shower Gel, receive a gift of 8 Allelique skincare product samples plus a 4-piece travel set absolutely free.

Mid-Autumn Festival Deal: Purchase one Scented Moisturizing Shower Gel and enjoy a second half price (50% off deal can be used on Scented Moisturizing Body Lotion if preferred).

Scan the QR to Purchase

Popular Must-Buy Bath Set



The perfect bathing combination of shower gel and body lotion, you can also enjoy advanced SPA skin care at home with Allelique skin care products worth RMB280.



Free Gift: With every RMB298 Bath Set purchase, receive a luxury gift worth RMB357

You will enjoy one of this bottles, selcted randomly:

Amino Acid SEDA Moisture Cleansing Balm



Dream Rose Water

Rejuvenating and Firming Eye Serum





Scan the QR to Purchase

More Great Gift Idea

Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Enjoy incredible deals on 3 Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets and receive luxury gifts by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Allelique Hair Set

Purchase an Allelique Hair Set and receive a luxury skin care gift by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: Luxury Skin Care Gift with Every Allelique Hair Set!

Allelique Livestream

Follow Allelique's 1-hour livestream on Taobao every Wednesday at 7pm and enjoy buy-1-get-1-free on hot-selling products.

Scan the QR in the Taobao APP

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service: