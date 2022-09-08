13 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Hong Kong

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, September 8.

Of the 3 new local cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.



Of the 10 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.



The 1 new local case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:



1 in Pudong New Area

A 34-year-old woman, she had been to a local hospital visited by a previous case.

The 1 new asymptomatic case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:



1 in Songjiang District

An 18-year-old man, he is an out-of-town hotel intern staying at a large community in suburban Songjiang.

In response, the city designated two more high-risk and four more medium-risk areas.

The spike in cases comes a day after an 11-year-old girl from outside the city, who had come to Shanghai for medical treatment, tested positive in the community.

She was staying at a Hanting Hotel on Moling Lu in downtown Jing'an District and had visited numerous places in Jing'an, Putuo and Huangpu districts, including the Children's Hospital of Shanghai on Luding Lu, a hair salon, several supermarkets and convenience stores, a restaurant, a shopping mall and a public toilet.

We thought that list sounded like bad news, and today's numbers seem to prove it.

Monkeypox in Hong Kong...

Hong Kong’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

The infected individual entered Hong Kong on a flight from the Philippines and tested positive while in quarantine.

Symptoms included a rash, swollen lymph nodes and a sore throat.

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr. Edwin Tsui said that they would continue to monitor for imported cases of monkeypox into Hong Kong to ensure the spread is stemmed.

Tsui added that a 21-day quarantine period would also be imposed upon close contacts of confirmed cases, as reported by Beijing Daily.

According to the latest COVID-19 control measures, those entering Hong Kong from abroad must quarantine for three days in a centralized facility, followed by four days of quarantine at home.

While the Chinese mainland is yet to report a confirmed case of monkeypox, the disease has certainly not been too far away. On June 24, Taipei reported a case imported from overseas.

Rumors were rife online that a case had been discovered in Shanghai on August 16. However, authorities later confirmed that this was merely a rumor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states:

"Since early May, 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries. "Most confirmed cases reported travel history to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic."

It goes on to note that most cases have been identified via “sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health-care facilities.”

Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox can result from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or recently contaminated objects.

