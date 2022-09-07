  1. home
  2. Articles

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 7, 2022

0 0

Beijing added 14 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on September 6. Thirteen of the new cases reside at the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (北京化工大学). 

One of the confirmed cases – announced yesterday morning (September 6) – had returned to the aforementioned campus from outside Beijing. 

In addition to 14 cases on September 6, there were also seven additional cases recorded today (September 7) between midnight and 3pm, according to an announcement at the 394th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

As of press time, there are no new citywide COVID-19 measures in Beijing. However, there has been a tightening of rules on university campuses, as reported by Beijing Daily

Here’s what students returning to Beijing for study need to know: 

  • Students must follow the same rules as anyone else regarding their return to the city (click the link below to see what rules currently apply).

READ MORE: Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

  • Entering and exiting campus will be tightly controlled. 

  • Students are not allowed to gather within their dormitories and should open the window at least three times per day for 30 minutes each time. 

  • Students should not stay in the canteen areas for too long during peak times. 

  • Students should not receive mail or packages on to campus, in so far as possible. 

  • Students should not gather or eat together on campus, in so far as possible. 

We’ll keep you posted about Beijing’s COVID situation as Mid-Autumn holiday approaches.

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]

Beijing Covid-19

more news

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

New cases have been linked to a student at Beijing University of Chemical Technology.

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

What the Folk, a folk music night in Beijing that helped post-COVID Beijing slowly recover its great nightlife and music scene.

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory to Enter Certain Places in Beijing

Rule changes were announced at the latest press conference by the Beijing Information Office.

COVID News: 3 Cases, 2 High-Risk Areas, Trains to Beijing Running

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

Can Veganism Become Big Business in China?

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

Foodie News - Taco Bell Opens Tomorrow in Guangzhou!

Foodie News - Taco Bell Opens Tomorrow in Guangzhou!

Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts?

Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts?

Guangdong COVID-19 Update

Guangdong COVID-19 Update

10 Day Quarantine for Using a Shenzhen Toilet

10 Day Quarantine for Using a Shenzhen Toilet

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives