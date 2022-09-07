14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

Beijing added 14 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on September 6. Thirteen of the new cases reside at the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (北京化工大学).

One of the confirmed cases – announced yesterday morning (September 6) – had returned to the aforementioned campus from outside Beijing.

In addition to 14 cases on September 6, there were also seven additional cases recorded today (September 7) between midnight and 3pm, according to an announcement at the 394th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

As of press time, there are no new citywide COVID-19 measures in Beijing. However, there has been a tightening of rules on university campuses, as reported by Beijing Daily.

Here’s what students returning to Beijing for study need to know:

Students must follow the same rules as anyone else regarding their return to the city (click the link below to see what rules currently apply).

READ MORE: Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

Entering and exiting campus will be tightly controlled.

Students are not allowed to gather within their dormitories and should open the window at least three times per day for 30 minutes each time.

Students should not stay in the canteen areas for too long during peak times.

Students should not receive mail or packages on to campus, in so far as possible.

Students should not gather or eat together on campus, in so far as possible.

We’ll keep you posted about Beijing’s COVID situation as Mid-Autumn holiday approaches.

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]