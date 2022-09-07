  1. home
Foodie News - Taco Bell Opens Tomorrow in Guangzhou!

By That's Guangzhou, September 7, 2022

Well, well, well, there is much to taco about today!

Taco Bell will officially open its first store in Guangzhou tomorrow (Thursday, September 8). 

We’re just as shocked as you are. We’re scratching our heads, wondering why Yum China and all the guac lovers have kept it under wraps (pun intended). 

Either way, bring on the nachos! Head to Vanke Mall in Tianhe district if you’re keen. 

Tacos aside, coffee seems to be all the rage this week. Could it perhaps be the fact that summer is over and we’re desperately scrambling to wake up and well, smell the coffee?

Manner Coffee has finally opened in Guangzhou at Parc Central! 

Simple and unpretentious, this popular Shanghai chain (with over 300 stores) thrives itself on bringing coffee to the masses at low prices.

If you bring your own non-disposable cup, you can enjoy an RMB5 discount. Espressos start at just RMB10 and lattes at RMB15. 

If you’re heading to Shamian island, check out LaiHui Coffee, a specialty brewery that seems to be making more than just waves. 

And of course, we’re beyond excited for the soft opening of Saturndays, a coffee café brewery that’s already attracted a bunch of KOLs and caffeine lovers. 

Stay tuned for more, there’s plenty happening.


[Cover image via That's]

