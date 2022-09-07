  1. home
Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 7, 2022

Hong Kong’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed on Tuesday, September 6 by the government of the Special Administrative Region. 

The infected individual entered Hong Kong on a flight from the Philippines and tested positive while in quarantine. 

The individual’s symptoms included a rash, swollen lymph nodes and a sore throat. 

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr. Edwin Tsui said that they would continue to monitor imported cases of monkeypox into Hong Kong to ensure the spread is reduced. 

Tsui added that a 21-day quarantine period would also be imposed upon close contacts of confirmed cases, as reported by Beijing Daily.

According to the latest COVID-19 control measures, those entering Hong Kong from abroad must quarantine for three days in a centralized facility, followed by four days of quarantine at home. 

READ MORE: 3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

While the Chinese mainland is yet to report a confirmed case of monkeypox, the disease has certainly not been too far away. On June 24, Taipei reported a case imported from overseas. 

READ MORE: Monkeypox is Getting Closer...

Rumors were abound in an online group chat that a case had been discovered in the Qiantan area of Shanghai on August 16. However, authorities later confirmed that this was merely a rumor. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) states

“Since early May, 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries. Most confirmed cases with travel history reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic.”

It goes on to note that most cases have been identified via “sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health-care facilities.”

Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox can result from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or recently contaminated objects.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

