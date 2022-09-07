Guangdong COVID-19 Update

There were 54 new local confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guangdong on September 6, according to figures released this morning (September 7).

Four in Guangzhou

Forty in Shenzhen

Two in Foshan

Six in Jiangmen

One in Huizhou

One in Zhanjiang

Shenzhen

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 were up from 36 on September 6 to 40 on September 7.

Twenty-seven of the cases were symptomatic and 13 were asymptomatic.

Among them, 19 of the COVID-19 infections were found in isolation, two cases in home quarantine, 14 from tests carried out in high-risk areas, one case in non-closed-loop control, one case in closed-loop control and three through active consultation.

Thirty-two infected patients were in Futian district, three were in Nanshan district, two in both Longhua and Longgang districts and one in Yantian district.

Guangzhou

There were three new local confirmed symptomatic cases and one local asymptomatic infected patient in Guangzhou (all of which were close contacts that had already been isolated).

Another three asymptomatic cases were upgraded to symptomatic and thus do not count as new infections.

Two of the cases were found in Longfeng, Haizhu district, the epicenter of the recent outbreak.

One case, a 62-year-old woman, was reported in Baiyun district and the only asymptomatic case, a 34-year-old man, was found in Tianhe district.





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



